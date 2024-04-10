Morse Streamlines Portable Band Saw Blade Lineup

CANTON, Ohio, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The M. K. Morse Company announced a simplification of its line of portable band saw blades.

The move aims to make the blade selection process quicker and easier, while allowing Morse to continue to provide reliable, quality, and high-performance blades. It will enhance our ability to ensure the highest standard of on-time delivery and reaffirm our commitment to being easy to do business with.

Portabands will now be organized by application type, and tooth pitch options have been streamlined from seven down to four. The lineup provides the same coverage for materials and thickness, and our simple blade selection chart ensures quick identification of the right cutting solution.

Customers will also see improved pricing, with 8/11 and 12/16 blades priced to match 14/18 and 18 tooth per inch (TPI) blades.

As the portable band saw market continues to evolve and change, Morse has seen end users gravitate away from 10/14, 14W, and 24W tooth pitches, which drove the decision to remove these options from the lineup. The four tooth pitches offered provide optimum performance in accordance with today's tools and operating parameters and reinforce our focus on manufacturing excellence.

"Our former portaband product offering had significant crossover and many tooth pitch options that made it challenging for end users to quickly identify which blade best met their needs," said Ryan Rhodes, product manager, Commercial Division, at Morse. "The new structure provides an industry-leading SKU selection that is organized by application, making it quick and easy to pick the right solution for the job."

Whether cutting conduit, strut, threaded rod, stainless steel, pipe, tubing, solids, structural pipes, machinable metals, PVC, cast iron, or more, Morse has a blade for any material.

For recommendations on the best portable band saw blade for your application, reach out to your local Morse representative, contact Customer Service at (800)773-3777 or visit mkmorse.com.

About The M. K. Morse Company

For more than 60 years, Morse has been an industry-leading manufacturer of innovative cutting solutions. We have the right blade for the job, with an extensive product lineup that includes band saw blades, circular saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, hand and hack saw blades, and hole cutting solutions. As a second-generation family-owned business, we take pride in our customer service, innovation, delivery, and product offerings, nearly all of which are manufactured in Canton, Ohio, USA, with global materials. For more information, visit mkmorse.com.

