Mort Zuckerman Honored by Embassy of Israel

"Through philanthropy and outspoken advocacy, Mort Zuckerman has been a great champion of the U.S.-Israel alliance," says Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the United States.

Zuckerman co-founded Boston Properties in 1970 and has been a trustee of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. He has also served as Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and as President of the America- Israel Friendship League. Most recently, he launched a $100 million STEM initiative to bring academics to Israel, funding on par with the Rhodes scholarship. The money is designated for students and faculty at the Technion, the Weizmann Institute, Tel Aviv University and Hebrew University, deepening collaboration between the best research institutions in Israel and the United States.

Zuckerman, who has owned U.S. News since 1984, has written and published hundreds of articles and op-eds presenting the clear facts of Israel's history and advocating for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship. In a deeply personal column about the passing of his friend, the author, Holocaust survivor and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Elie Wiesel, Zuckerman wrote, "[Wiesel] inspired me to fight for the Jewish community in the United States and to support Israel, which had become the unique safe place where so many Jews in the Middle East and other parts of Europe and Africa had found refuge. He taught me and he brought forth the very best that I could do to help others suffering from religious prejudice."

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mort-zuckerman-honored-by-embassy-of-israel-300647729.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

