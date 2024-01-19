Mortar Systems and Ammunition Market Forecast Report - A $25.67 Billion Market by 2032

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mortar Systems and Ammunition - Global Market and Technology Forecast to 2032 by Region, Mortar System Calibre, Mortar System Mobility, and Mortar Ammunition Calibre" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main features of mortar weapon systems have remained the same for almost a century and probably that makes them less appealing compared to other areas of the defence market. However, they are gaining a renewed interest due to their integration on armoured and light vehicles, to provide networked operations, mobility and protection against threats found in high-intensity warfare environments.

The combined mortar systems and ammunition market are projected to grow to US$25.67 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of close to 3%.

Despite the competition they face from loitering munition, which are extensively used in Ukraine, mortar systems and ammunition will continue to be an important asset in modern warfare.

The ammunition market itself is undergoing a period of fundamental changes due to the amount of ammunition used in Ukraine, which stressed the lack of preparedness on behalf of major industrial players to address the intense requirements of a large-scale conventional warfare.

Countries, organizations, and the EU are investing political and economic capital to quickly shift production and assets towards the war effort. Despite the cooperative effort and strong cooperation in certain cases, states tend to maintain independent production lines of mortar systems and ammunition as national interest is always at the core of their economic and defence policy planning.

Although the industrial consolidation will be a challenge, both NATO and the EU, or countries with common interests, still have an incentive to cooperate through common procurement. Offering the opportunity for economies of scale and long-term investment, joint procurement can increase the viability of industries and shield them from the economic and political risks that lie ahead.

Covered in this Report

Overview: Snapshot of the mortar systems and ammunition technologies in the military market during 2024-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the mortar systems and ammunition markets and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the missiles market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.

Segmentation

The analyst has segmented the market by Region, Mortar System Calibre, Mortar System Mobility, and Mortar Ammunition Calibre.

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

Mortar System Calibre 60mm 81mm / 82mm 98mm / 120mm / 240mm

Mortar System Mobility Ground Vehicle / Platform Dual

Mortar Ammunition Calibre 60mm 81mm / 82mm 98mm / 107mm / 120mm / 240mm



Report Highlights

Insight on the elements comprising a mortar system and the ways it is used, which are then compared to the loitering munition, as these elements highlight the advantages of mortar systems and ammunition.

Understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, which shape the market.

Comparison of the advantages of mortar systems against loitering munition and howitzers, which will provide the necessary arguments to manufacturers and business developers, when interacting with other stakeholders.

In-depth understanding of other factors affecting the market such as defence spending, operational requirements and challenges faced by manufacturers, among several others.

Outlining of the disruptions and the technology enablers impacting the market and how these could become an opportunity in this quick changing domain.

Identify opportunities available in the market.

Company Coverage:

American Rheinmetall Munitions

ArquusAselsan

Aselsan

BAE Systems

China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

Day&Zimmermann

DynCorp International

Elbit Systems

Expal Systems

Hellenic Defence Systems

Hirtenberger Defence Systems (HDS)

HSW

L3Harris

Maxam Corp.

MKE (Makine ve Kimya Endustrisi)

MSM Group

Nammo

Nexter

PGZ Group - Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. (HSW S.A.)

Rheinmetall Group (Rheinmetall AG) - EXPAL Systems

Rostec

RUAG

Thales

Ukrainian Armor

UralVagonZavod

VTU

Winchester Ammunition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5h3pn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets