Mortenson | Clark Joint Venture Delivers Chase Center Development on Schedule

The centerpiece of the vibrant Chase Center campus, newly-dubbed "Thrive City", is an 18,000-seat arena that will serve as home court to the six-time NBA Champions Golden State Warriors, and as a hub for nearly 200 events annually. The venue anchors an 11-acre site that also includes two 11-story office buildings, both components of ride-hailing firm Uber's new corporate headquarters. The new community destination also features an iconic glass-enclosed gatehouse, over 20 unique retail locations and 3.2-acres of publicly-accessible plazas and open space, as well as a 925-space, below-grade parking structure.

A beacon on the San Francisco Bay, Chase Center is equal parts sports arena and performance hall. Starting next year, the venue will feature a flexible seating bowl that can be reconfigured to accommodate sell-out crowds at basketball games or play host to intimate theater performances. Two public entrances flank the arena's east and west ends and are sheathed in curtain wall expanses up to 75 feet tall. Inside, the amenity-rich facility includes myriad features designed to enhance the fan experience, including 44 club suites, 32 courtside lounges, 60 theater boxes, premium lounges, and concourse areas replete with an array of local food and beverage options.

As general contractor in charge of Chase Center's construction, Mortenson | Clark led a high-performing team comprised of more than 260 firms, including engineers, subconsultants, trade contractors, and vendors, and worked hand-in-hand with the Warriors organization, owner's representative CAA ICON, and the project's design team, which includes architects MANICA, Kendall Heaton Associates, and Gensler.

In total, the Chase Center project encompasses more than 2 million square feet of construction spread across five structures. "A project of this scale and complexity doesn't happen without trust and collaboration – among our partners in the field and throughout every level of this team," said Jim McLamb, Mortenson | Clark's Project Director for Chase Center. "We had an exceptional pool of talented and determined project partners, all rowing in the same direction and working toward the same goal. At the end of the day, that translated into a high-quality end-product delivered on time, and in the safest manner possible."

San Francisco's newest landmark is a product of an intensive construction planning effort that began nearly five years ago and continued throughout the life of the project. To achieve date-certain delivery, Mortenson | Clark harnessed advanced 4D modeling and developed an innovative construction approach that involved unraveling the arena from other structures on site and sequencing construction around its four structural concrete cores. Under this plan, each quadrant of the arena had its own schedule for concrete, steel, and enclosure, and each level had its own schedule for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and finish work. This approach ensured all levels of a quadrant were progressing at the same time and allowed the project to advance at the quickest rate possible.

Chase Center's aggressive schedule required crews to place as much as $2.8 million of work daily at peak construction. Despite a demanding timeline, and a diverse workforce that included as many as 1,500 craftworkers on site at one time, Mortenson | Clark maintained a stellar safety record, demonstrated by a recordable incident rate that is six times below the industry average.

"Chase Center is the result of the significant contributions of nearly 9,800 craftworkers – a large contingent from San Francisco – all coming together to deliver a world-class facility that San Francisco can be proud of," said Trevor DeLong, Mortenson | Clark's Senior Superintendent in charge of field operations on the project. "Mortenson | Clark and our partners worked together to build a culture on site that fostered productivity and collaboration, while maintaining a laser focus on safety, every day, without compromise. It was an extraordinary team effort."

Chase Center will make its official debut in September when rock legend Metallica performs alongside The San Francisco Symphony; an impressive lineup of concerts and events will follow. The Warriors will take their new home court for a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 5.

"This project started with the Golden State Warriors' remarkable vision to activate Mission Bay and create not only a first-class destination for sports and entertainment, but a place of community," said McLamb. "Clark and Mortenson are honored to have the opportunity to help deliver that vision, and proud to work alongside a truly world-class organization like the Warriors to make it a reality."

About Mortenson | Clark, A Joint Venture

Mortenson | Clark, A Joint Venture, is comprised of leading general contractors Mortenson Construction and Clark Construction Group. Combined, the Mortenson | Clark team has successfully delivered more than $13 billion of sports and entertainment projects nationwide. The companies' Chase Center collaboration comes nearly three decades after the two firms worked together to deliver a massive expansion to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Clark Construction Group

American owned and operated since 1906, Clark Construction Group is one of the most experienced and respected building and civil construction firms in the United States. With an annual revenue in of approximately $5 billion, Clark is consistently ranked among the nation's largest general contractors.

Clark's portfolio of sports and entertainment work includes PETCO Park, Nationals Park, Miller Park, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, FedExField, The Galen Center at USC, as well as The Forum and L.A. LIVE. The company was recently selected to deliver San Diego State University's 35,000-seat Multi-use Stadium. Clark's $5 billion Bay Area portfolio includes the recently completed Salesforce Tower, Park Tower at Transbay, and New Adult Stanford Hospital, and active project such as the San Francisco Crime Lab and Academic Replacement Building at UC Hastings College of Law.

For more information visit www.clarkconstruction.com or follow @ClarkBuilds.

Mortenson

Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer, and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional, and energy sectors. Mortenson's expanding portfolio of integrated services helps its customers move their strategies forward, ensuring their investments result in high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers.

Ranked as a top three sports builder by Engineering News-Record for the past 10 years, Mortenson has several notable projects underway across the country, including Las Vegas Stadium (NFL Raiders), Allianz Field (MLS Minnesota United FC) and the Maryvale Baseball Park Renovation (MLB Milwaukee Brewers). Additional Mortenson-built professional sports facilities include Fiserv Forum, U.S. Bank Stadium, SunTrust Park, Target Field, FedExForum, Coors Field, Target Center, Pepsi Center, and Sprint Center.

For more information visit mortenson.com or follow @MAMortensonCo.

