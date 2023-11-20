Mortenson's Renovated Salt Lake City Office Officially Opens Its Doors

Located at 324 South State Street, the new space reinvigorates a cornerstone of the City's busiest street  

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortenson, an integrated real estate development and construction firm, is officially opening the doors on its renovated Salt Lake City office. While renovation of the overall building continues, Mortenson is holding an open house for industry partners and friends on Nov. 16.

Built in 1911, 324 South State St. – originally home to the historic Auerbach's Department Store – is now a five-story, multi-tenant office space at the corner of State Street and Broadway. The property, like many older buildings in the area, has undergone multiple renovations over the years, each chipping away at the building's original charm and formerly ornate facade. With the new renovations, Mortenson team sought a more harmonious blend of past and present. 

"Mortenson has always believed in contributing in a meaningful way to the communities in which we operate, and there's no better place to demonstrate this commitment than in our own office," said Sarah Narjes, General Manager for Mortenson's Salt Lake City office. "We're constantly striving to push the boundaries of innovation – with and for our clients – and this new space represents a significant stride towards inspiring what's possible in Utah and beyond."  

Mortenson Project Manager Andrew Long and Superintendent Chris Turnbull led the 12,800-square-foot office renovation, transforming the existing space into a dynamic hub that supports Mortenson's Salt Lake City operations. The space includes distinct collaboration areas, a state-of-the-art innovation lab, individual workspaces thoughtfully crafted to offer flexibility, a versatile wellness room, acoustically insulated retreat rooms, and flexible collaboration areas that will be used by the team to gather, host, train and beyond. The renovations were a catalyst to furthering Mortenson's supplier and workforce diversity goals with the inclusion of a local women-owned drywall and specialties trade partner along with 34% minority workforce participation.   

"The transformation of this historic space isn't just about brick and mortar; it's a tribute to the spirit of a foundational era and an investment in the neighborhood and the city's future," concluded Long.  

Mortenson leveraged relationships with several new trade partners for the project, including KCG Services, a women-owned drywall company and Select Specialties, a women-owned specialties contractor. GSBS Architects served as the architecture partner on the project. 

