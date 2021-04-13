Mortgage and Asset Backed Bond Pioneer Joins Pre-Rec Board

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-Rec, the fixed income industry's first search and surveillance platform powered by recommendation technologies, is announcing the addition of securitization industry pioneer, veteran, and thought leader, Saul Sanders to their board of strategic advisors.

In this role, Sanders will advise on business development and strategy, bringing 40+ years of experience focused on MBS & ABS trading and investing, and as a leading issuer of bonds in these markets.

Pre-Rec's Founder, Isaac Cecil said, "We are very pleased to have Saul's unique perspective as a trader, issuer, investor, and most importantly as a visionary building multiple MBS & ABS businesses. It is invaluable to have the support of individuals that have overcome the challenges of pioneering ideas, products, and in Saul's case, entire markets."

Recommendation technologies have transformed the business world over the past two decades. They are the modern techniques of business analytics and web development, such as relevance ranking at Google and similar product and song recommendations at Amazon, Pandora, and Spotify, which facilitate easy access to relevant and personalized information over the web.

The multi-trillion dollar fixed income markets, which are years behind in terms of adopting modern technologies, have not experienced the full benefits of recommendation technologies implemented in a scalable way.

Pre-Rec is making the bet these technologies will soon become an essential part of the tech infrastructure in the highly competitive yet fragmented fixed income industry, enhancing bond search & selection, portfolio surveillance, bond pricing, and creating new protocols for market participants to connect and transact.

Sanders commented, "These are interesting times in the evolution of the financial industry and I remain committed to helping define new market standards and practices, and promoting technologies that will support the growth of a healthy and responsible securitization market. While I like the vision Pre-Rec has established, I'm even more enthusiastic about the unique competitive advantage Pre-Rec's product provides, helping investors, broker dealers, and issuers to be smarter and more aware of the market."

About Saul Sanders:

Saul Sanders is a retired founding Partner, Board member and Co-CEO at Shellpoint Partners, a specialty finance company focused on the U.S. residential market. Sanders is also the retired Co-CEO and Board Member at New Penn Financial, a residential mortgage loan originator and servicer. Sanders was also a Founder and Co-CEO at Credit Based Asset Servicing and Securitization (C-BASS) and was a Founder of Goldman Sachs non-agency MBS and ABS businesses. He also served as the CFO at Citicorp North American Investment Banking Division, as well as the head of Citicorp's Mortgage Finance and Commercial Real Estate Securitization business.

About Pre-Rec:

Pre-Rec, founded by former bond salesman, military veteran, and engineer Isaac Cecil, is the fixed income industry's first search and surveillance platform powered by recommendation technologies. Applying patent pending techniques of web development and data science, Pre-Rec is making fixed income markets more accessible, transparent, and better connected than ever before.



