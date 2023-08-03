Mortgage Automation Technologies Introduces Halcyon Direct to Consumer Integration to The BIG Point of Sale Solution

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Automation Technologies (MAT), a technology company that has developed The BIG Point of Sale, a next-generation web point of sale system, announced today that their system is successfully integrated with Halcyon, an innovative technology company specializing in advanced IRS Tax data integrations. This collaboration leverages Halcyon's direct IRS integration and the BIG Point of Sale consumer web portal to allow consumers to complete a simplified workflow so lenders can access consumers' income and tax filing information with their permission.

The BIG Point of Sale and Halcyon collaborated to build the integration of their products on the latest loan origination system APIs. The integration allows The BIG Point of Sale to send the Halcyon borrower income data package to customized loan origination system fields; by doing so, lenders are no longer bound to data locked into tax transcript PDFs. The integration is now available for demo and implementation.

"The Halcyon team made it possible for us to leverage all of the capabilities of The BIG Point of Sale portal to allow consumers to self-validate their income and identity directly with the IRS," said Jerry Melia, President of Mortgage Automation Technologies. "Being an integrated partner with Halcyon will allow our solution to drive new levels of outreach. Halcyon's state-of-the-art technology will rapidly accelerate The BIG Point of Sale's features and reduce lender loan manufacturing cost." The BIG Point of Sale offers a configurable solution with a mixture of consumer and origination portals in multiple formats, including web landing pages, mobile applications, and kiosks. With the Halcyon integration, The BIG Point of Sale has built a module allowing consumers to electronically sign IRS authorization documents from their mobile devices. Additionally, utilizing The BIG Point of Sale and Halcyon integration, the IRS data is passed directly back to loan level-fields within the loan origination system. It allows detailed consumer income data to be clearly reviewed by the underwriting team.

"We are excited to work with The BIG Point of Sale team to provide our ground-breaking income verification solution directly to the consumer workflow," said Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon. "Our technology delivers an efficient and cost-effective solution, ensuring a quicker, more accurate, and efficient income verification process for borrowers and lenders. I've seen this in action, and it's amazing. The future of the Point of Sale today is the marriage of hardware and intuitive software that can be deployed to the customer anywhere."

Recently, Halcyon announced they are officially a Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor (LPA) asset and income modeler (AIM) service provider for income verification. The BIG Point of Sale is the only POS to have Halcyon's service integrated into its platform.

About Halcyon

Halcyon assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services that are specific to each individual, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing. They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns and a Registered Investment Advisory platform to offer full financial services to your borrowers. Visit www.halcyonsw.com.

About Mortgage Automation Technologies

Mortgage Automation Technologies, is a fintech software and hardware company that designs, develops, and integrates web-based solutions. We provide point of sale software and integrated system hardware such as digital kiosk terminals. Our robust software The BIG Point of Sale services Independent Mortgage Bankers Credit Unions and Community Banks. At Mortgage Automation Technologies, we are customizing and streamlining the borrower mortgage experience, from simplified web-based portals to state-of-the-art digital kiosks. The company will continue to innovate, streamline and automate the mortgage experience to connect our customers to new clients and partners. Visit mortgageautomationtechnologies.com to learn more.

