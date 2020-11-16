Mortgage Bankers Association Elect Owen Lee, Esq. to Board of Directors

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Success Mortgage Partners and Title Partners is proud to announce Owen V. Lee, CEO was elected to the Mortgage Bankers Association Board of Directors to serve a two-year term. The MBA Board is comprised of real estate finance leaders who are selected because of their expertise, intelligence, and contribution to the mortgage industry. This board sets the strategic direction for the MBA and oversees the management of the association's affairs.

Owen graduated from Villanova University before receiving his law degree from Michigan State University College of Law. Owen is very involved with the Mortgage Bankers Association, along with other various affiliates, to create a positive impact on the mortgage industry as a whole.

Success Mortgage Partners is licensed in 30 states while generating over $2 billion of retail mortgage originations yearly. Success Mortgage Partners has 735 team members across 30 States. Success Mortgage Partners launched a 501c charitable non-profit, Partners Making a Difference, to give back to various communities that need assistance.

