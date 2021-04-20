Mortgage Banker's Magazine Names Gershman Mortgage as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer

Gershman Mortgage was among 10 top performing mortgage companies in the country to make this prestigious list. Their unique company culture is something that constantly drives their growth. Their performance in 2020 shattered all previous company records and performance metrics. Their customer satisfaction numbers are exceptional, and they have increased new borrower and agent relationships, all while solidifying existing relationships. They live their customer-centric mission and commit to excellence daily. This win adds to the list of awards Gershman Mortgage has already received this year and they look forward to honoring all their employees for making the company such a great place to work.

"Our most important asset is our people. Because of that, it is gratifying to receive this award," says president, Adam Mason.

About Gershman: Gershman Mortgage is among the largest mortgage companies in the Midwest, licensed in 15 states, with offices in 8. The company was founded in St. Louis, MO by Solon Gershman in 1955. Since then, the company has grown to be one of the only independently owned and operated mortgage companies nationwide offering residential, multifamily apartment and healthcare facility financing. Our growth and profitability are directly attributable to the team's "hands-on" approach to management and direct involvement in the day-to-day running of the company.

