Mortgage Banking Industry Veteran Joins radius financial group: Johnson Brings Over 20 Years of Experience To One Of The Leading Independent Mortgage Banks On The Eastern Seaboard

"My career in the mortgage industry has allowed me to make a difference in people's lives and help them turn their dreams into reality," Johnson says. "I am delighted to be making this move and aligning with a company that is known for its laser focus on customer satisfaction, as well as a corporate culture that attracts the best and brightest in the industry."

"Lee is a key addition to the radius team, and will make an immediate impact with our clients, partners and employees," says Cofounder Sarah Valentini. "Lee's natural leadership qualities, coupled with his proven ability to think critically and respond strategically in a dynamic environment, will play a pivotal role as our organization expands in this important region. His passion, drive and commitment will strengthen our mission of 'Making Mortgages Better' as we strive to be the most reputable and trustworthy independent mortgage bank on the Eastern Seaboard."

Johnson's career in the mortgage industry began over 20 years ago and has included experience in virtually every department of the mortgage business, along with a specialty for pairing the industry's top talent with technology to make the lending experience intelligent and seamless. His solutions-driven mindset focuses on simplifying complex issues as he provides a full and clear understanding of both internal and external needs.

An avid volunteer, Johnson currently works with the United Way of Forsyth County and Northside Hospital Foundation. In addition, he serves as an annual volunteer and contributor for Clark's Christmas Kids Gift Drive, which helps provide a brighter holiday season for underprivileged children in Georgia. A resident of Cumming, he lives with his wife of 25 years, Margie, and their two children, Carlee, age 15, and Hunter, age 12.

About radius financial group inc.

radius financial group inc. is a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably better experience to borrowers, radius has been nationally and locally recognized for its continued growth and achievements since 1999. Headquartered in Norwell, MA, radius services Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia. Visit us at www.radiusgrp.com or facebook.com/radiusgrp.

NMLS 1846; CT 17213; DC MLB1846; FL Lender/Servicer MLD309/MLD1562; GA 66399; ME SLM6596; MD 06-23656; MA Lender/Broker MC1846; NH 7986-MB; NC L-184899; PA 70433; Rhode Island Licensed Lender/Broker 20031544LL/20183611LB; SC MLS-1846; VA MC-6935.

