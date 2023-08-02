Mortgage Clearing Corporation Selects MSP, Black Knight's Loan Servicing System, to Help Reduce Risk, Gain Operational Efficiencies and Deliver Digital Capabilities to Consumers

Mortgage Clearing Corporation (MCC) has signed a contract to use MSP, Black Knight's comprehensive loan servicing system that encompasses all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default

-based originator and servicer will also use the Black Knight Servicing Digital solution to extend digital, self-service capabilities to its customers MCC will also implement the advanced Black Knight Loss Mitigation solution to help streamline processes and reduce risk, as well as use the company's McDash industry reports that provide comprehensive mortgage performance data

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that Mortgage Clearing Corporation (MCC), a privately owned, full-service mortgage origination and servicing company based in Oklahoma, has signed a contract for the MSP loan servicing system. MSP is Black Knight's comprehensive, end-to-end loan servicing system that supports all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default. MSP and Black Knight's integrated servicing solutions will help MCC position itself for portfolio growth while continuing to deliver high-quality customer service.

"At Mortgage Clearing Corporation, we pride ourselves on delivering top-tier customer service across the mortgage life cycle," said Chris Jones, vice president, MCC. "We work tirelessly to provide a seamless and customer-friendly servicing experience. The addition of MSP and the innovative Servicing Digital application will help us take our customer experience to the next level by providing the user-friendly, self-service experience they want."

Servicing Digital is an interactive, consumer-facing responsive web and mobile solution that gives homeowners easy access to customized, timely information about their mortgage and home. This powerful application supports deeper consumer relationships and engagement by providing customers with tools to make mortgage payments and more – all from the convenience of the web or a mobile device.

MCC will also add the Black Knight Loss Mitigation offering, a feature-rich, web-based solution that supports industry-standard retention, collections and liquidation workouts to help improve operations and mitigate risk. Loss Mitigation leverages advanced rules and logic to guide users through processes step-by-step, including validation points throughout the workflow, to help reduce missed steps and overlooked information.

Additionally, MCC will use McDash industry reports from Black Knight to gain greater insight that can help MCC make more informed decisions. These reports – which provide delinquency and prepayment overviews, roll rates, and state-level mortgage performance data – are used to support benchmarking and analysis, portfolio management, strategy development and more.

"The scalability of the MSP system is a significant point of pride for us at Black Knight," said Joe Nackashi, CEO, Black Knight. "MCC choosing the MSP system is a testament to the fact that our technology is suited for all sizes of servicers. We are proud to support MCC's future growth and look forward to building a long-term relationship to help propel their servicing operations to meet tomorrow's customer demands."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About Mortgage Clearing Corporation

Mortgage Clearing Corporation was established in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1957. We are a privately owned full service mortgage origination and servicing company that is dedicated to customer service. Mortgage Clearing's employees are dedicated professionals that pride themselves in the quality customer service and support that we have become known for.

