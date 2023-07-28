Mortgage Company Home Orbit Lending Expanding to North Carolina Market

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to enter new markets and serve homebuyers in the North Carolina area, a 26-year-old mortgage company, SFMC, LP is adding a top-producing Loan Officer to the team under the dba Home Orbit Lending.

Last week, Home Orbit Lending announced that Matthew Valentine, a long-time resident of Raleigh, joined the team to further build his career, serve his local community, and help build the Home Orbit Lending brand in North Carolina.

Matt Valentine

"I'm excited about Matt leading the charge in North Carolina as we continue to grow and serve homeowners in these new communities," said CEO Shawn Broussard.

Having deep roots in the Raleigh area, Valentine is proud of his community, talked about how he has seen the area change over time, and expressed how much he enjoys helping buyers get into homes.

"I love seeing first time homebuyers that are Raleigh born and raised," he said. "Getting to guide them through the process, learn their goals, and see their excitement is really fun."

Making his entrance into the mortgage business 10 years ago, Valentine learned the ropes and started to continually push the envelope to help himself grow as a Loan Officer and take his production to the next level.

"I started saying 'alright, I want to out produce this person,' and I did" he said. "I kept growing throughout the industry and the rest is history."

Mentioning that there can be misinformation surrounding the mortgage process, Valentine said that he and his team take a planning approach when helping buyers with their financing journey. He said it's important to make sure that they are showing their buyers options that could help them with their short- and long-term goals.

In addition to helping people achieve homeownership, Valentine also enjoys supporting his community in his free time helping with his wife's non-profit organization, a therapeutic writing center for kids with special needs.

When asked what drew him to Home Orbit Lending, he said that the technology and processes were great and that he was a big fan of how the company was run with a linear management structure.

"If I ever need something, I know I can go to someone who can make a decision, and that was really important to me," Valentine said. "I am really looking forward to building this brand in the Raleigh market and helping people get into homes."

Media Contact:

James Wallace

817-614-4387

[email protected]

SOURCE Home Orbit Lending