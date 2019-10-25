Mortgage Connect Appoints Accomplished Industry Leader Brian Frye As Executive Vice President Capital Markets

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors, servicers and GSEs, today announced it has appointed Capital Markets veteran Brian Frye to the role of Executive Vice President, Capital Markets.

The Company, recently named one of America's Entrepreneurial Growth Leaders by Inc. 5000, has tapped Frye to lead sales and operations for its Capital Markets division which provides title, collateral, and transaction support services that cater to the demanding needs of institutional investors, banks, and GSEs that trade and securitize whole loans in the secondary market. The division's products and services streamline the due diligence process and ensure the upmost quality and attention to detail on all deliverables. Leveraging his 15-year career as a senior mortgage banking and capital markets executive, Frye is responsible for maintaining operational excellence as the division diversifies and expands to meet the changing marketplace.

Frye was a principal and co-founder of AMRE Solutions, a diversified mortgage default services company, acquired by a large national mortgage services provider in 2013. He most recently held the role of Senior Vice President at Solidifi Title LLC., where he established the firm's Capital Market division.

"We are pleased to have Brian leading our Capital Markets division and expansion initiatives. Brian is highly regarded in the Capital Markets space and has a proven track record building solutions to meet the needs of the largest, and most demanding investors in the industry. Equally as important, he shares our client-first culture and relentless commitment to customer service," said Jeff Coury Mortgage Connect CEO and Managing Partner.

"Mortgage Connect is at the forefront of innovation in the industry, with remarkable growth and a solid reputation for servicing some of the nation's largest lenders, servicers, investors and investment banks in the country. I am excited to leverage the Company's foundation of robust technology, infrastructure, and leadership to meet the needs of our customer base and to provide the ultimate customer service experience," stated Frye. "We are completely aligned on our strategic vision for the marketplace and building trusted relationships with all current and future clients," Frye added.

About Mortgage Connect LP

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage service provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications, and Capital Markets sectors. With additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada and Alabama, the company offers customizable solutions to the nation's lenders and servicers, including 4 of the top 5 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education and customer service on each transaction and strive to leave an overwhelmingly positive and lasting impression with the consumer, loan officer and the client. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

