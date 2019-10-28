Mortgage Connect Supports Expansion with Key Senior Leadership Moves as Company Diversifies Services

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors and servicers, today announced key leadership moves in response to continued growth and product diversification in its Originations and Default Services, as well and expansion into other significant market segments.

The company, recently named one of America's Entrepreneurial Growth Leaders by Inc. 5000, has tapped 25-year industry veteran Tim Curtis for the role of Senior Vice President of Enterprise Relationships and Originations Sales Manager. In this role, Curtis will lead the company's Title, Close, Home Equity and Valuations sales strategy, overseeing all aspects of strategic partnerships and the expansion of Origination sales in the market. Curtis joins Mortgage Connect with an impressive background in the industry, having held executive leadership roles with Principal Residential Mortgage, Inc., CitiMortgage Inc., Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Fidelity National Financial, ServiceLink division, and most recently as national sales manager at Orange Coast Title.

"I am looking forward to working closely with Tim in leading our Originations sales initiatives. His strategic vision, business acumen and strong track record in sales and oversight of client relationships will help broaden our reach, and at the same time, allow us to better serve our national client base," said Cristy Ward, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Mortgage Connect. Ward will expand her focus to lead enterprise growth of all Mortgage Connect product offerings, including Originations, Default, Valuations, Capital Markets and the Critical Communications Division, which provides secure and compliant document creation, generation and digital print management.

"Mortgage Connect has shown impressive growth. I am excited to join an innovative company that provides real change to the way consumers experience the mortgage process. The intersection of advanced technology and a unique client-first culture aligns well with my expertise and core interests. I am thrilled to be joining such an impressive team and to contribute to their continued upward trajectory," added Curtis.

About Mortgage Connect LP

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage services provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications and Capital Markets sectors. With additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada and Alabama, the company offers customizable solutions for the nation's lenders and servicers, including 4 of the top 5 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education and customer service on each transaction and strive to leave an overwhelmingly positive and lasting impression with the consumer, loan officer and the client. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

SOURCE Mortgage Connect LP

