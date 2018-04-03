Mortgage Contracting Services Adds Three New Executives

"The experience of Mr. Housewright, Ms. Diaz and Ms. Laney will be beneficial to the continued growth and expansion of our company," said Caroline Reaves, MCS Chief Executive Officer. "Their exceptional talents and work history align with our company goals, and we welcome them to our team."

Mr. Housewright will work closely with senior management as the Chief Information Officer, where he will lead the information technology (IT) group of about 50 employees and manage strategic aspects of technology. Mr. Housewright is stepping into a familiar role, having held similar positions at Iron Mountain Inc. and Xerox Services. His experience involves the delivery of technology services to 200,000 customers in more than 40 countries, the acquisition of a competitor, and participation in the development of software solutions in support of customer initiatives.

Ms. Diaz joined MCS to lead the Human Resources and Training team, where she will develop and execute employee strategies in support of the company's business plan. Her past experience includes human resources positions at JDC Healthcare, TGI Fridays, Taco Bueno and Brinker International.

As Senior Vice President of Operations, Ms. Laney is in charge of quality assurance, resolutions, reporting and continuous improvement for MCS. She previously served in the same role with Carrington Home Solutions, managing 120 team associates in Anaheim, California and Plano, Texas. She joins MCS as part of the company's 2017 acquisition of Carrington's property preservation division.

For more than 30 years, MCS has protected, preserved and served communities across the nation. Some of the largest and most respected banks, lenders and mortgage servicers in the industry trust MCS to perform property inspections, property preservation, REO property maintenance, property registrations, valuations, settlement services, title and other mortgage-related services in all 50 states. MCS has a history of providing these services in a highly regulated environment, the proven ability to handle large volumes of properties, and a record of recruiting and monitoring a substantial vendor network. For more information, visit http://www.MCS360.com.

