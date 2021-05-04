Mortgage Contracting Services Announces Retirement of CEO Caroline Reaves

Mr. Mosley has been with the company 13 years. As Chief Relationship Officer, he has overseen all of MCS' customer-facing functions, including management of MCS' client teams, as well as the company's Business Development and Marketing functions. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"Chad and I have been working together on a transition plan for quite some time," Ms. Reaves said. "Our primary focus has been on creating a smooth transition that ensures MCS will continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients. Effective June 1, 2021, Chad will assume day-to-day responsibility for the company and on July 1, 2021, I will officially retire and move up into the role of Chairwoman of the Board."

"We are also beginning an internal and external search for a CEO who will lead MCS into the future by allowing us to focus on our core field services market while also quickly growing our adjacent markets," Ms. Reaves said. "This new structure will allow a specialized team to focus on more targeted development in this area, while ensuring that the field services business that has defined MCS for so many years remains successful."

The new role for Ms. Reaves will allow her to step away from her current day-to-day duties, while maintaining the continuity of the leadership team that MCS has had in place for over a decade. "While I will certainly miss the daily involvement with the business, I am so looking forward to this next chapter in my life with family, faith and friends. Having the ability to focus on those things while continuing to be involved in the business provides me with the best of both worlds, both personally and professionally," said Ms. Reaves.

"This is an exciting time for Caroline, and I want to thank her for all she has done for MCS, our clients and our team members," said Mr. Mosley. "Her leadership has set a high standard, one we're ready to follow."

