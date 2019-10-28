Mortgage Contracting Services Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Miami Based M & M Mortgage Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Contracting Services, LLC (MCS), one of the nation's largest providers of mortgage-related services, is expanding its footprint through an agreement to acquire Miami-based M&M Mortgage Services (M&M).

M&M employs around 50 people from its offices in Miami-Dade, Florida. MCS will continue to operate from the same facilities. Founded in the 1980s by Cuban immigrants George Mencia and Jorge Martin, M&M has grown to become the largest supplier of mortgage related services in Florida, providing assistance to financial institutions in all 50 states.

M&M was represented in the sale by Peter Berg, Managing Director of Transworld M&A Advisors based in Ft. Lauderdale. Matt Katz from Katz Barron provided legal assistance.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the MCS family. They share our values and our commitment to excellent service to both customers and towards a high quality work environment," said George Mencia, CEO and Co-founder of M&M. "Peter Berg and the Transworld team did an excellent job of managing the entire process from start to finish and helping ensure this very positive outcome."

"Adding a great business such as M&M Mortgage Services allows us to continue our pledge to clients to improve mortgage-related processes, build innovative technical solutions, and deliver on quality using the best people from the communities where we operate," said Caroline Reaves, MCS's Chief Executive Officer.

About Mortgage Contracting Services

For more than 30 years, MCS has protected, preserved and served communities across the nation. Some of the largest and most respected banks, lenders and mortgage servicers in the industry trust MCS to perform property inspections , property preservation , REO property maintenance , property registrations , HOA and Utility Services , and other mortgage-related services in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.MCS360.com .

About Transworld M&A Advisors

Started in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1979, Transworld Business Advisors has grown to become the largest business intermediary firm in the world with more than 200 offices in 40 states and 16 countries selling over 1,000 businesses each year. Transworld M&A Advisors is a subsidiary led by Mr. Berg that specializes in the sale of businesses with revenues between $10 mil. and $250 mil. For more information visit www.transworldma.com.

SOURCE Transworld M&A Advisors

