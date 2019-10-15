Mortgage Contracting Services Expands Footprint with M&M Mortgage Services Acquisition

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Contracting Services, LLC (MCS), a national provider of mortgage-related services, is expanding its footprint through an agreement to acquire Miami-based M&M Mortgage Services.

"Integrating M&M with MCS allows us to expand our operations in Miami and strengthen our vendor network nationwide," said Caroline Reaves, MCS Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to welcome M&M's employees so that we can combine MCS' industry-leading experience with the passionate commitment that M&M pursues with each of its clients."

This is just the latest expansion for MCS as it continues to strengthen its portfolio of services and capabilities through growing its field services division, which has operated for more than 30 years.

Under the agreement, Armando Sanz, M&M's Vice President of Operations, will be joining the MCS management team to continue to oversee the Miami office and ensure a smooth integration and an established service level for M&M's existing portfolio.

"Adding a great business such as M&M Mortgage Services allows us to continue our pledge to clients to improve mortgage-related processes, build innovative technical solutions, and deliver on quality using the best people from the communities where we operate," said Ms. Reaves.

About Mortgage Contracting Services: For more than 30 years, MCS has protected, preserved and served communities across the nation. Some of the largest and most respected banks, lenders and mortgage servicers in the industry trust MCS to perform property inspections, property preservation, REO property maintenance, property registrations, HOA and Utility Services, and other mortgage-related services in all 50 states. MCS has a history of providing these services in a highly regulated environment, the proven ability to handle large volumes of properties, and a record of recruiting and monitoring a substantial vendor network. For more information, please visit www.mcs360.com.

