Mortgage Contracting Services Names Craig Torrance as CEO

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Contracting Services (MCS), a national provider of residential and commercial property services, has selected Craig Torrance to serve as Chief Executive Officer. Chad Mosley will continue as President of residential services.

In his new role, Mr. Torrance will oversee the company's strategic initiatives, including growing and expanding services within the company's core default field services offering. He will also lead the company's expansion in residential and commercial facilities maintenance solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Craig joining the team. We are confident in his vision and leadership and believe he brings the right skill set and experience to build upon the success MCS has achieved thus far," said MCS Board of Directors Chairwoman Caroline Reaves.

"I also want to thank MCS President Chad Mosley for his leadership over the last several months," Ms. Reaves said. "Chad continues to do an exceptional job leading our property preservation business and ensuring industry-best client service. We are incredibly fortunate to have him continuing in his role as President."

Prior to joining MCS, Mr. Torrance served as Senior Vice President at Brightview, one of the nation's leading exterior maintenance companies. In this capacity, Mr. Torrance led Brightview Enterprise Solutions, the company's business unit providing national commercial property maintenance services to large-portfolio accounts across multiple commercial segments.

"I am excited about this new opportunity and the chance to lead such a tremendous team at MCS," said Mr. Torrance. "Caroline and Chad have done a great job of positioning MCS as an exceptional provider of property preservation services as well as creating an exciting opportunity for expansion into new commercial property services. I believe the future is very bright at MCS."

For 35 years, MCS has protected, preserved and served communities across the nation. Some of the largest and most respected banks, lenders and mortgage servicers, as well as real estate and insurance companies, trust MCS to perform a variety of real estate-related services for millions of homes and businesses across the U.S. MCS has a history of providing these services in a highly regulated environment, the proven ability to handle large volumes of properties, and a strong track record of recruiting and monitoring a substantial vendor network. More information is available at mcs360.com .

