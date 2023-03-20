Mortgage CRM Company Daily AI Rebrands to Aidium, Launches New CRM Product

BOULDER, Colo., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage CRM company Daily AI announced today its rebranding to Aidium Mortgage CRM, as part of the company's continued growth and evolution while also launching its newly revamped CRM product.

The rebranding comes after months of research and analysis, which revealed the new name better represents the company's vision and goals but also reflects its focus on providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer service to the mortgage industry. Brands previously acquired by Daily AI, Whiteboard CRM and Recruitable.ai, will also be part of the Aidium portfolio.

"We've been in the mortgage CRM space for many years, and this rebranding effort represents a strategic move to better align all our brands under one company with our mission to help mortgage companies succeed." Said Spencer Dusebout, CEO of Aidium. "We've always been dedicated to providing the best solutions and customer service in the industry, and our new brand reflects that commitment."

Aidium's mortgage CRM platform is also getting a significant update, designed to streamline and automate mortgage loan origination processes, improving efficiency, and profitability for mortgage professionals. The platform features advanced lead management, no-code automations, out-of-the-box playbooks, automated marketing, and referral partner management tools that enable lenders to connect with borrowers and real estate agents and provide personalized services.

"We understand the challenges that mortgage lenders face, and we're committed to providing the best possible support to help them succeed," said Dan Bos, President of Aidium. "Our new brand reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer success. We're confident our new brand will better serve our customers and propel our growth as a business."

The rebranding effort will include updates to the company's core product, website, marketing materials, and other communications. The company will continue to provide its existing customers with the same level of service and support that they have come to expect.

For more information about Aidium and its CRM solutions, visit the company's website at ThinkAidium.com .

About Aidium

Aidium is a leading mortgage CRM company that provides innovative technology solutions and unmatched customer support to mortgage professionals. The company's mission is to help its clients achieve their business goals by offering cutting-edge tools and features that streamline and automate mortgage loan origination processes. For more information about Aidium, visit https://thinkaidium.com/brand-story/

