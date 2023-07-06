Mortgage Professional America Names First Home Mortgage Vice President Heather Devoto Among 2023 Elite Women

Annual list recognizes exceptional women loan officers, leaders and industry experts

BALTIMORE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation has announced today that Vice President (McLean) and Branch Manager Heather Devoto has been named in Mortgage Professional America magazine's Elite Women list for 2023. The list is an annual celebration of successful women who are taking on gender inequality in leadership and challenging societal expectations within the mortgage and finance industry.

Devoto, an Arlington, Virginia native who leads the McLean, Virginia branch office of First Home Mortgage, has been with the organization since 2002. She is an accomplished mortgage banker and branch manager, with over $1.4 billion in closed loans to her name, and is known for her work as a host of the Emmy-nominated show The American Dream, a national TV show highlighting lifestyle & real estate airing on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Travel Channel.



Devoto is a consistent performance leader at First Home Mortgage, where she holds the company record for highest closed volume. This distinction placed her in the company's Mortgage Legends Panel in February, where she shared career advice and professional insights to mentor newer loan officers. She is a four-time recipient of the Best Mortgage Professional award from Washingtonian magazine, and in 2019, she was recognized for her performance by Mortgage Executive Magazine in their list of Top 1% Mortgage Originators of 2018. Devoto is also active within a variety of charitable organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Mulholland Family Foundation, Women in Housing and Finance Foundation, Northern Virginia Alliance League, Langston Boulevard Alliance, N Street Village Women Empowerment, and Bridges to Independence.

"The mortgage industry is not one that's traditionally been open to women – but we're changing that," said Devoto. "There are still only a handful of women who hold top positions at financial institutions, which means as women we have to work extra hard. If you're going to be a woman in this business, you have to work hard, study your craft, and always be willing to learn new things."



Mortgage Professional America is an industry news source that provides mortgage and finance professionals with the latest breaking news, opinion, and analysis across the industry. Their annual Elite Women list, currently in its seventh year, invites industry professionals from across the country to nominate exceptional female leaders who have in some way impacted the industry and demonstrated a clear passion for their work. Nominators are asked to describe the nominee's standout professional achievements over the past 12 months, along with their contributions to diversity and inclusion in the industry and how they've given back through volunteer roles and charity work.

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 33 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

