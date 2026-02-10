Mortgage Workflow Partners to Serve as Gold Sponsor at ICE Experience 2026 & Preview WorkflowCoach™ Software

HAINESPORT, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Workflow Partners, Inc. (MWP), a leading mortgage consulting and workflow optimization firm, will serve as a Gold Sponsor at ICE Experience 2026 (X26), taking place March 16–18, 2026, at the Wynn Las Vegas. At Booth #807, the company will spotlight its Workflow Before Technology® philosophy and host early demonstrations of WorkflowCoach™, a new software designed to help lenders and technology partners improve operational efficiency by rebuilding Encompass® workflows before implementing technology.

As part of its presence at the event, Mortgage Workflow Partners will introduce WorkflowCoach™, the newest addition to its Workflow Before Technology® family of products and services. WorkflowCoach™ enables lenders and partners to document, analyze, and rebuild Encompass® sales and operations workflows using best practices, AI-powered insights, and expert guidance. By focusing on workflow design first, the platform helps address real operational challenges before layering in new tools or systems.

For lenders, WorkflowCoach™ provides automated workflow documentation, identifies bottlenecks, supports compliance readiness, and accelerates system migrations and implementations. For technology partners, it offers embedded workflow intelligence designed to shorten implementation timelines, improve client outcomes, and boost adoption rate.

The platform is informed by the company's work documenting more than 500 workflows across over 100 departments and channels, where clients have realized average efficiency gains exceeding 30%. Inception was driven by firsthand experience working with mortgage organizations that struggled to achieve meaningful results from mortgage technology investments alone.

"Technology doesn't fix broken operations," said Larry Bailey, CEO of Mortgage Workflow Partners. "To see lasting improvements that scale with your business, you must design the workflow first, then implement technology to support it. WorkflowCoach™ was built to give lenders a practical, repeatable way to put that principle into action and see measurable results."

X26 attendees can visit the Mortgage Workflow Partners at Booth #807 for live demos of WorkflowCoach™. The team will also be available throughout the event to discuss operational assessments, workflow design, and how organizations can better align people, process, and technology.

WorkflowCoach™ will be available in 2026, and the company intends to continue expanding its Workflow Before Technology® offerings to further support lenders and partners.

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with Mortgage Workflow Partners, visit mwpinc.com/contact.

About Mortgage Workflow Partners

Mortgage Workflow Partners is a mortgage consulting and workflow optimization firm that helps lenders get more value from their Encompass® platform by addressing workflow challenges. Guided by its Workflow Before Technology® philosophy, we support mortgage organizations of all sizes with comprehensive workflow and settings analysis, Encompass® expertise, administrator training, and collaborative learning programs. By helping teams document how their work actually gets done and redesign workflows to support scale, Mortgage Workflow Partners empowers measurable, sustainable improvement across the loan lifecycle. Visit mwpinc.com to learn more.

