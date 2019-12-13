Morton Global LLC, a UPG Enterprises LLC company Acquires Metalex, LLC

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago based UPG Enterprises LLC has acquired Metalex, LLC, a premier North American manufacturer of Perforated Products, Expanded Metal, Safety Grating, Perforated Tubes, Architectural Metals and its Morton Rail Products division, formerly known as Morton Manufacturing Company.

This acquisition significantly enhances UPG's portfolio, not only with a suite of new products and capabilities, but with two state of the art facilities, including one in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The acquisition continues to fuel UPG's strategy to move further down the supply chain allowing UPG to expand capabilities and products to their current and future customer base.

Both of the Morton and Metalex brands will continue under UPG's leadership, entrepreneurialism and growth initiatives. "We look forward to meeting with all employees, customers and vendors to share UPG's vision and drive growth for Morton Global and its customers," stated Chris Sekella, UPG's EVP of Operations. "We are confident that we will continue to earn business with current, former and new customers as we share with them UPG's approach to long-term investment within its family of companies as well as with its customers."

"We are excited to welcome Metalex and Morton to our portfolio," stated UPG co-founders, Chris Hutter and Paul Douglass."The Morton name is synonymous with best-in-class rail products and innovation in the rail industry and we are looking forward to increasing R&D to accelerate new product development and light-weighting techniques for the rail industry. For Metalex, joining the UPG family will mean an increase in vertical integration synergies and speed to market. Access to new markets, expanded capabilities and larger geographic leverage are additional advantages."

"We are joining a company with an extremely strong background and experience in the metals market," said Scott Coyne, Sr. Director of Sales at Metalex. "We look forward to taking our products and services to the next level, now powered by UPG."

About Metalex

Metalex is a premier producer of industrial safety grating, expanded metal, perforated metal, welded, and spiral tubes. While the Metalex brand was established in 1962, the company's products have a decades-long history, including its rail products and safety grating division, which was established in 1903 under the Morton Manufacturing Company brand name. Metalex offers custom solutions to customers in a range of industries throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.metlx.com.

About UPG Enterprises LLC

UPG Enterprises LLC is an operator of a diverse set of industrial companies focused on metals, manufacturing, distribution and logistics. Our success continues to be driven from within, starting with our dedicated employees who operate with a sense of urgency, commitment to customers and flexibility to do what's right on the spot without question. With 25 locations throughout North America, its operations continue to grow with the intention of building a business based on culture, respect and growth. Founded by two families with multi-generational experience in various industries, UPG prides itself on having a long-term approach to business, entrepreneurial spirit and excellent teams that represent its family of companies. To learn more, visit www.upgllc.com.

