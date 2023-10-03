Morton "Mort" Klein President of Zionist Organization of America Becomes 25,000th Signatory of Jewish Future Pledge

News provided by

Jewish Future Pledge

03 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In marking a milestone for the Jewish Future Pledge (JFP), Morton "Mort" Klein, the President of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), has become the 25,000th person to take the pledge.

"With a steadfast commitment to preserving Jewish heritage and advancing the causes he holds dear; Klein's dedication is an example of the power of intergenerational conversations about the impact of the Jewish Future Pledge," said JFP Founder Mike Leven. "Mort's personal connection to the cause is profound, having been born in a displaced persons camp in Germany to Holocaust survivors. He understands the importance of a resilient Jewish identity and the State of Israel like few others. No one I know fights harder for the well-being and security of the Jewish people and the State of Israel than Mort. He is an outspoken advocate for Israel's security and an unwavering defender against antisemitism and anti-Zionism."

The Jewish Future Pledge, a groundbreaking initiative designed to promote intergenerational conversations to secure pledges to earmark 50% of charitable bequests to Jewish causes or the State of Israel. JFP has resonated with individuals, families, and foundations who are committed to leaving a lasting impact on the Jewish community and the State of Israel.

Klein's taking the pledge, further supports his belief in generational wealth transfer as a pivotal force for the sustainability of nonprofit organizations. By designating funds for Jewish causes and Israel through legacy gifts, he is ensuring that vital resources are available to support educational programs, community development, and cultural initiatives that strengthen the Jewish community's foundation.

"The Jewish Future Pledge is a profound declaration of one's dedication to preserving Jewish values, traditions, and heritage," said Hadara Ishak, President, Jewish Future Pledge. "The 25,000 individuals, families and charitable foundations who are shaping the future through pledged legacy giving, support a powerful message to the Jewish community and beyond. These 25,000 pledges are not just a promise for the future, they are a tribute to the resilience of the Jewish people and a testament to the enduring strength of the Jewish community."

Jewish Future Pledge does not receive any of the earmarked funds. Rather, the initiative encourages individuals to have intergenerational conversations and to take part in the Jewish tradition of Tzedakah to preserve Jewish values and life lessons. The Jewish Future Pledge reaches out to people of any income whether individuals plan to leave $10 or $10 million to charity.

About The Jewish Future Pledge
The Jewish Future Pledge (JFP) is a global initiative dedicated to preserving and strengthening the Jewish people and their community's future. The JFP initiative invites individuals, foundations, and organizations to commit that a significant portion of their charitable giving will support the Jewish community and/or the State of Israel. The pledge is a way for individuals to take action and express their values while having open discussions with family and friends. JFP recognizes the importance of engaging the next generation and has created the Jewish Youth Pledge, which encourages young Jews between the ages of 13 and 24 to become active community members and provides them with the resources to do so. JFP has formed partnerships with prominent Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Federations of North America, JNF-USA, Israel Bonds, the Orthodox Union, and numerous local federations in the United States. These partnerships help to amplify the message of JFP and work toward a common goal of ensuring the future of the Jewish people. For more information on the Jewish Future Pledge and how to get involved, please visit https://jewishfuturepledge.org/.

SOURCE Jewish Future Pledge

