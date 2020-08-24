Morton Salt & McCormick Debut New All-Natural Himalayan Pink Salt & Ground Black Pepper Shakers

This flavorful duo combines the unbeatable quality of the country's leading brands of pink salt and black pepper in easy-to-use, disposable shakers that look great on the table and are trusted side-kicks in the kitchen. They also fit almost anywhere for on-the-go seasoning - wherever your next meal takes you.

"Morton Himalayan Pink and McCormick Ground Black Pepper Shakers let chefs, foodies, and anyone who just loves a perfectly seasoned dish to have one anywhere, anytime," said Ryan Fleming, Morton Salt Director of Innovation. "While huge on flavor, these easy-to-use shakers are just the right size for seasoning at the dinner table and taking with you to your next family picnic, backyard BBQ, at-work meal, local restaurant, and everything in between."

The new Morton® Himalayan Pink Salt and McCormick® Ground Black Pepper offering includes a 4 oz. salt shaker and a 1.25 oz. pepper shaker (5.25 oz. total) in convenient containers that are easy to hold and open with one hand, and that look great thanks to the attractive pale pink-and-black color palette.

These sleek shakers also make the perfect seasoning pair! Morton fine pink salt crystals are all-natural and sourced directly from the iron-rich foothills of the Himalayan Mountains, giving the salt a pop of pink color and delicate flavor, while McCormick® Ground Black Pepper adds a robust, earthy kick and sharp aroma.

You can find Morton® Himalayan Pink Salt & McCormick® Ground Black Pepper Shakers now at retailers nationwide. To learn more about Morton's wide range of culinary salts, or for recipe inspiration, visit www.mortonsalt.com and follow @MortonSalt on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. To learn more about McCormick's products, visit www.mccormick.com or download the McCormick Flavor Maker app for iPhone or Android to get recipes, how-to videos, meal planning, tips for building a digital pantry and much more.

About Morton Salt, Inc.

Morton Salt, Inc. is a trusted authority in salt in North America. Our iconic Morton® brand, coupled with the broadest footprint in the industry, has made us a leader since 1848. We produce salt for culinary, water softening, household, road deicing, food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical, and numerous other uses. Headquartered in Chicago, Morton Salt with its affiliates in the Bahamas and Canada has nearly 3,000 employees committed to safety, quality, and service in the communities in which we operate.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com

