Mos House of Axe Announces Grand Opening Weekend Celebration - Includes Free Axe-Throwing Thrills, DJs and Live Music, Food, Drinks, Burlesque and More

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mos House of Axe (MHoA – https://moshouseofaxe.com/) recently announced its upcoming grand opening weekend celebration scheduled for February 7-16. Events include live music by The Walks of Life, with D.J.s appearing between sets; BBQ smoked brisket, seafood and vegan options; a full bar with craft beers, cocktails and biodynamic wines; debut of a planned weekly burlesque event on Saturday; axe-throwing events all weekend; and multiple prizes and surprises in store for those who stop by. MHoA is offering a grand opening special including 30-minutes of free axe throwing, along with a buy-one-get-one free 75-minute throwing session. Professionals will be on-hand all weekend to assist and VIP booking is available.

Influencer Flyer

"We're absolutely thrilled to announce our opening," said Monique Caulfield, owner. "We've been working hard to transform our space into a fun and inviting axe-throwing paradise. And wait until you see our unique tree-lined bar and restaurant. As soon as you walk through the door...you are truly transported into another dimension (real trees, etc.) The House of Axe is a great way to spend a birthday, wedding, anniversary or celebrate any special evening out with friends and family. And other than wearing comfortable clothes, you really don't need anything in particular to learn axe throwing. We have professional axe masters who'll lead you through the entire experience."

Axe Throwing: The Basics of a Historic Tradition

Axe throwing is a sport where competitors hurl axes overhand at specific targets in an attempt to score points. Very popular in traditional lumberjack competitions, axe throwing has since branched out to become a cultural phenomenon in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and elsewhere. The rules are simple: the target is generally 36 inches wide and consists of five four-inch wide rings. The outside ring is worth one point, then the subsequent rings are worth two, three, four and finally five points for the bullseye. The throwing line distance can vary from competition to competition (anywhere from 15-30 feet), but 21 feet is generally the recognized norm. Each player gets five throws.

Some of the most common questions that new axe throwers have include:

Can anyone throw? Yes. Anyone of moderate fitness, over the age of 8, can be taught to throw an axe – based on our axe masters' assessment. These specialists are always watching and instructing, to ensure maximum safety and fun. MHoA is also ADA-compliant, and the differently abled are welcome to join the fun.

Yes. Anyone of moderate fitness, over the age of 8, can be taught to throw an axe – based on our axe masters' assessment. These specialists are always watching and instructing, to ensure maximum safety and fun. MHoA is also ADA-compliant, and the differently abled are welcome to join the fun. How many people can each throwing group hold? The throwing alleys may contain no more than 12 people at once. Additional alleys must be booked for larger groups, at 12-people per alley. Special event booking is possible for groups of 24 or more.

The throwing alleys may contain no more than 12 people at once. Additional alleys must be booked for larger groups, at 12-people per alley. Special event booking is possible for groups of 24 or more. Are there private alleys available? Yes. VIP booking is available for private parties, complete with leather Chesterfield couches in curtained off spaces. VIP booking includes bottomless popcorn and fountain drinks, with drink buzzers for bar access.

Yes. VIP booking is available for private parties, complete with leather Chesterfield couches in curtained off spaces. VIP booking includes bottomless popcorn and fountain drinks, with drink buzzers for bar access. Are non-throwers welcome? Yes. MHoA contains a barbecue restaurant with chef-prepared vegan options, dining areas, a bar and balcony area. And non-throwers can watch the axe-hurling action, space permitting.

Throwing axes were originally used as weapons by soldiers as far back as the Middle Ages. Thrown in an overhand motion, the axe is deliberately forced to rotate in air as it travels toward its intended target. Axe masters and experienced professionals alike generally attempt to hit the bullseye by throwing an axe in a move that contains only one single revolution before the blade strikes the target.

Follow the House of Axe on social media: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @MOSHOUSEOFAXE

Media Contact:

Jennifer Sawalha

Phone: 323-877-2678

Email: 233165@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mos House of Axe

Related Links

https://moshouseofaxe.com

