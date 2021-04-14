Mosaic and Congressional Bank Announce Financing Partnership

OAKLAND, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic , the leading financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvement projects, today announced a new $1.5 billion, multi-year loan purchase program with Congressional Bank . The program focuses on loans for solar energy systems, as well as battery storage, to help further accelerate the adoption of clean energy in homes across the United States.

Congressional Bank's subsidiary Alliance Partners is the asset manager to BancAlliance, a cooperative network of more than 260 community banks nationwide.

"We're excited to work with Congressional Bank and its Alliance Partners subsidiary to further expand our funding and make offering financing solar easier for even more installers and their homeowner customers," said Billy Parish, founder and CEO, Mosaic. "Congressional Bank shares Mosaic's commitment to combating climate change and supports our mission to empower millions of people to prosper from clean energy. To date, Mosaic has helped more than 125,000 households switch to solar. Together, we'll be able to help even more families reap the benefits from solar through fast and simple financing solutions."

Congressional Bank was the first bank to become a Certified Green Business in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additionally, the Bank recently implemented a company-wide Responsible Investment and ESG policy to promote sustainability and serve as a "green" business role model in the community.

"The Bank recently secured a commitment for a $345 million private placement of its common stock from several institutional investors to help fund up to $10 billion of new loan originations, including initiatives like our new Sustainable Finance Division," said Don Cole, CEO, Congressional Bank. "We believe Mosaic is an industry leader that shares our approach to originating high-quality credit assets and providing superior customer service."

"We have great confidence in Billy and his team," said John Delaney, executive chairman of the board, Congressional Bank. "Our partnership with Mosaic is an example of our commitment to high-standard environmental, social and governance practices, providing innovative and specialized lending solutions using modern technology to help customers. We are a bank for a changing world."

This partnership follows Mosaic's recent announcement of closing a $331 million securitization of residential solar loans .

About Mosaic

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems and other home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing the simplest borrower experience in the industry. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors and can qualify instantly for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic, Inc. or one of its lending/financing partners . For our network of hundreds of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 125,000 households go solar with its financing products. For more information, visit: joinmosaic.com .

About Congressional Bank

Congressional Bank (www.congressionalbank.com), with $3.45 Billion of owned and managed assets, is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland and services the Washington, D.C. metro region from its network of branches in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Its community bank division provides real estate loans, mortgage loans and other business loans as well as sophisticated and competitive deposit products to businesses and individuals. Its HealthCare, Specialty Lending and Sustainable Finance divisions provide nationwide lending products including customized real estate loans and lines of credit. Its Alliance Partners subsidiary is an asset manager, and lender, focused on serving financial institutions by optimizing their asset strategies. Alliance Partners is the asset manager for BancAlliance, a network of over 260 community banks across the United States.

