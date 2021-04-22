Mosaic Announces Financing Milestones

"Our new partnerships will help over 100,000 homeowners afford sustainable energy and home improvement projects" Tweet this

"This new multi-year loan program builds on our team's already strong accomplishments this year, while further strengthening our long-term funding stability. Our new partnerships will help over 100,000 homeowners afford sustainable energy and home improvement projects," said Billy Parish, founder and CEO, Mosaic. "The capital markets continue to recognize the value of our disciplined approach and superior credit performance."

This adds to an already impressive year for Mosaic, with its recent announcement of a $331 million securitization of residential solar loans . It was the company's ninth loan securitization to date, which is more than any other solar loan issuer in the space. This securitization was priced at a weighted average yield of 2.0% and was also the first in the industry inside of 100 basis points.

"Our success with so many different financial partners is a true testament to our ability to execute our diverse offtake strategy," said Alex Kaplan, vice president of capital markets, Mosaic. "We will continue to look for new opportunities to deliver long-term value to our partners and the industry."

A pioneer in solar and clean energy, Mosaic has helped more than 140,000 homeowners switch to sustainable home solutions. The company strives to make it as simple as possible for millions to generate cleaner, more affordable energy for their homes and reduce their impact on the environment.

About Mosaic

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems and other home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing the simplest borrower experience in the industry. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors and can qualify instantly for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic, Inc. or one of its lending/financing partners. For our network of hundreds of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 125,000 households go solar with its financing products. For more information, visit: joinmosaic.com .

SOURCE Mosaic

