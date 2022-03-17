Mosaic Art Fashion House Allison Eden Studios announces collaboration with furniture manufacturer Zuo Modern

Allison Eden announces her first design collaboration with wholesale furniture manufacturer ZUO Modern. Launching at High Point Market April 02-06, 2022 in two featured showrooms within the International Home Furnishings Center (IHFC).

BROOKLYN, N.Y.,, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Assets Folder HERE

Allison Eden announces her first design collaboration with wholesale furniture manufacturer ZUO Modern. Launching at High Point Market April 02-06, 2022 in two featured showrooms within the International Home Furnishings Center (IHFC).

The first location IH-607 is in IHFC's Interhall - a curated design symposium on the first floor that showcases emerging brands - for a dedicated space to debut Allison Eden by ZUO. The second location is within ZUO's new 30,000sf High Point showroom on the 5th Floor of the IHFC, Hamilton Wing, Space H-534, and features a speakeasy - candy store visual theme.

Both spaces will feature Allison Eden by ZUO, an exclusive collection with 20 limited edition designs that consist of custom-designed fabrics, featured on ZUO's stylishly modern upholstery for lounge, dining, and bar chairs. Based on Allison's iconic mosaic patterns, they deliver bright pops of color with a mid-century modern flair to pair with solid leather and velvet fabrics.

Allison Eden, Creative + Founder, Allison Eden Studios commented, "I am so excited about this collaboration with ZUO Modern. As I have dreamed of putting my designs on fabrics for everything from furniture to clothing to housewares and to find such a creative manufacturer was serendipitous to me. Our two brands are perfectly in sync together. Designing prints for this collection that are happy, colorful, and fun. Evoking a smile and so this debut collection is sophisticated but also whimsical and I am so honored to launch this collection at High Point Market and to be a part of a group of the most creative minds that come together to develop the future of design."

This is the first design collaboration in the furnishing industry for Allison Eden Studios and the first licensed collection that ZUO has entertained. Described by design enthusiasts "as bold and brilliant – with a nod to vintage 60's mod style", as both brands are leaders in creating their own counter-culture while they redefine what is cutting edge and fashionable.

"I couldn't be more excited about this new collection we've developed with Allison Eden," said Luis Ruesga, CEO of Zuo. "It gives our audience a fun and elevated take on classic mid-century modern upholstery with a look you won't find anywhere else."

Celebrating 30 years in the glass tile and mosaics industry, Allison specializes in creating kaleidoscope technicolor glass mosaics and is a graduate in fashion design from the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC. Establishing herself as a true mosaic artist, she has collaborated with some of the most renowned interior designers and design firms from all over the globe. To create one of a kind designs for luxury clients, and other high-end commercial environments.

With award-winning and exquisite custom pieces, she has developed for hotels, restaurants, casinos, cruise ships, resorts, movie sets, and luxury residences around the world. Among her A-list hospitality clients are Mandarin Oriental, Marriott International, Wynn Casino, Margaritaville, and Norwegian & Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, just to name a few. Known for her stunning mosaics, throughout the east coast and for her award-winning holiday window displays which have adorned Bloomingdale's, flagship store on 59th street in NYC. Allison Eden is quite simply a design superstar.

About Allison Eden Studios

Based out of Brooklyn, NY, Allison Eden, Founder of Allison Eden Studios, specializes in kaleidoscope technicolor glass mosaics. Creating beautiful and brilliant mosaic designs, her exceptional body of work has gained international attention and a global audience with custom pieces that are displayed in every major city across the US. From hotels to restaurants, to casinos, to cruise ships, and within a long list of celebrity clients that include Elton John, Faye Dunaway, Kris Jenner, Rihanna, and Pink private homes. Allison's designs have also successfully been translated into a fashion forward line of clothing and accessories, art, wall decor, rugs, wall coverings, luxury home goods, textiles, and most recently a collection of mid-century modern upholstery for ZUO Modern. Additionally, her exquisite designs have been featured in countless publications, including Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Architectural Record, NY Times, Metropolitan Home, NY Post, and Elle Decor. To experience her work visit AllisonEden.com and follow her on Instagram @AllisonEdenStudios.

Allison Eden Studios

164 Cook Street

Brooklyn, NY 11206

O: (212) 243-9944

E: [email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12909392

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Allison Eden Studios, Inc.