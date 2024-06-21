Mosaic Assisted Sales & Training Adds VP of Business Development

Rick Albuck Joins the North America Team; Tasked with Supporting the Agency's Growth

CHICAGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to people-focused strategy, Mosaic, an outcomes-obsessed integrated marketing agency, is announcing Rick Albuck as vice president of business. The Chicago, Dallas and Toronto-based agency has been at work adding significant growth for the agency in the first part of the year. Albuck will support continued growth initiatives alongside agency leadership working on new business, strengthening partnerships and showcasing the agency's ability to connect shoppers and retailers on site through their various omnichannel retailer programs.

"We welcome Rick to Mosaic where we are listening to our prospective clients' needs and understanding that new business is more challenging and complex than ever," said Angie Damron-Beene, SVP for Mosaic. "Rick's experience is going to help us fine tune our process to continue winning and growing."

Albuck has a wealth of experience spanning three decades in consumer technology and retail channels, specializing in enterprise sales, strategic business development, and marketing strategy.

"Rick stood out to us because of his dedication to driving growth and transformation, complemented by his passion for inspiring others and serving as a trusted advisor," said Damron-Beene.

"Joining the leadership team in this capacity at Mosaic is a tremendous opportunity to bring my experience to an agency that shares my values for talent and strong capabilities," said Albuck. "I look forward to learning the unique value propositions that Mosaic offers to bring to market. Business development is such an exciting part of marketing and I'm looking forward to bringing my ideas to the team and our future clients."

About Mosaic

Mosaic is an integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension. Depending on clients' needs and based on data-led insights, Mosaic pulls in the right capability experts at the right time to create connected brand experiences across the right touchpoints. By being able to quickly tap into different in-house specialists across omnichannel commerce, experiential marketing, content development, brand design, media, measurement & analytics, Mosaic is distinctly able to create and execute ideas that make a positive impact on client's business, in culture and in communities. With a 30-year history, Mosaic has office hubs in Chicago, Toronto and Dallas, all connected to our parent company Acosta Group, offering full reach across the nation.

SOURCE Mosaic