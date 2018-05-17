Mosaic Genius 2018 Presents: Children of the Dream - Reclaiming, Restoring & Rebuilding Our Communities

The program for Mosaic Genius this year is going to be epic! After exponential growth and the exciting need to increase capacity, the Mosaic Genius is headed to Washington, D.C., for an invitation only event supported by Washington's City Hall. The event expects to host 300 leaders to experience an incredible two and half days of unscripted fireside chats, hands-on workshops, interactive presentations and funding opportunities from the best in industry. Guests are guaranteed to leave not only inspired, but also equipped with new tools to address the modern challenges and opportunities that exist in our current social landscape.

We invite you to make that change!

Sunday, June 10

4:00pm - 7:00pm

Preparing Our Future

Millennial Genius - The importance and best ways to support the next generation of leaders.

Monday, June 11

9:00am - 6:00pm

Reclaiming the Dream

Genius Talks

Tech - Navigating Opportunities in the Tech Economy

Female Founders - Sisterhood and Sustainability = Success

Cannabis - Equity and Opportunity in the Cannabis Business Community

Education - Creating Innovative Models for Impact

Black Men & Boys - Assets Not Liabilities

Diversity and Inclusion - Corporate Social Responsibility - The Intersection of DI and Impact

Diversifying Asset Management - Creating an Equitable Economy

Tuesday, June 12

9:00am - 4:00pm

Day of Impact

Genius Action

Social Finance 101

Board Training and Matching

Entrepreneur Boot Camp

Models and Mechanics of Creating A Sustainable Social Enterprise

A 21st Century Social Justice Strategy

Do You Want to Run for Public Office?

Establishing an Advocacy Agenda

***Free STEM Workshop for Teachers with the renowned Calvin Mackie in partnership with the American Petroleum Institute

Speakers: Chinedu Echeruo (Founder - HopStop), Rashad Robinson (Executive Director - Color of Change), Shawn Dove (CEO - Campaign for Black Man Achievement), Jessica O. Matthews (Founder - Uncharted Power), T. Morgan Dixon & Vanessa Garrison (Co-Founders - Girl Trek), Kezia Williams (CEO - The Black UpStart), Michael Walrond (Pastor - First Corinthian Baptist Church), Calvin Mackie (Channel ZerO) and Lupe Fiasco Rap Artist & Social Entrepreneur among others.

Award Honorees: Esi Eggleston Bracey (Executive Vice President and COO at Unilever), Devean George (Partner at CGG), Kevin Garnett (Partner at CGG) and Charles Johnson (Partner at CGG)

"I have a dream, that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character"

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 1963

Join us at Mosaic Genius - Children Of The Dream* to build a more sustainable economy for all! Nominations are open. Apply on the website to be invited.

https://www.mosaicgenius.com/events

*** Christal M. Jackson has had a fulfilling career serving in the social impact sector for nearly two decades. An EBONY magazine Future 30 Leaders of America, Christal's work in the social impact sector has garnered numerous awards and recognition. She is the author of Women of Color Pray: Voices of Strength, Faith, Healing, Hope, and Courage, and serves on multiple boards including Harlem Tech Fund, Howard University School of Divinity-Board of Visitors and Motown Museum of National Leadership Council. Learn more about Christal Jackson and Head & Heart Philanthropy at www.headandheartphilanthropy.com

