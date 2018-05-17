Mosaic Genius 2018 Presents: Children of the Dream - Reclaiming, Restoring & Rebuilding Our Communities

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Genius is a platform to empower communities of color through innovation, networking and information, helping both individuals, social entrepreneurs and founders to shift their leadership abilities to the next level. Led by the renowned entrepreneur and author Christal Jackson and her social impact agency Head and Heart Philanthropy (HHP), the initiative has been successfully growing for the past seven years with an annual gathering at Martha's Vineyard, MA. Mosaic Genius has scoured the country to find the best-in-class roster of leaders that represent transformative ideas geared towards creating a more inclusive society.
The program for Mosaic Genius this year is going to be epic! After exponential growth and the exciting need to increase capacity, the Mosaic Genius is headed to Washington, D.C., for an invitation only event supported by Washington's City Hall. The event expects to host 300 leaders to experience an incredible two and half days of unscripted fireside chats, hands-on workshops, interactive presentations and funding opportunities from the best in industry. Guests are guaranteed to leave not only inspired, but also equipped with new tools to address the modern challenges and opportunities that exist in our current social landscape.
We invite you to make that change!
Sunday, June 10
4:00pm - 7:00pm
Preparing Our Future
Millennial Genius - The importance and best ways to support the next generation of leaders.
Monday, June 11
9:00am - 6:00pm
Reclaiming the Dream
Genius Talks
Tech - Navigating Opportunities in the Tech Economy
Female Founders - Sisterhood and Sustainability = Success
Cannabis - Equity and Opportunity in the Cannabis Business Community
Education - Creating Innovative Models for Impact
Black Men & Boys - Assets Not Liabilities
Diversity and Inclusion - Corporate Social Responsibility - The Intersection of DI and Impact
Diversifying Asset Management - Creating an Equitable Economy
Tuesday, June 12
9:00am - 4:00pm
Day of Impact
Genius Action
Social Finance 101
Board Training and Matching
Entrepreneur Boot Camp
Models and Mechanics of Creating A Sustainable Social Enterprise
A 21st Century Social Justice Strategy
Do You Want to Run for Public Office?
Establishing an Advocacy Agenda
***Free STEM Workshop for Teachers with the renowned Calvin Mackie in partnership with the American Petroleum Institute
Speakers: Chinedu Echeruo (Founder - HopStop), Rashad Robinson (Executive Director - Color of Change), Shawn Dove (CEO - Campaign for Black Man Achievement), Jessica O. Matthews (Founder - Uncharted Power), T. Morgan Dixon & Vanessa Garrison (Co-Founders - Girl Trek), Kezia Williams (CEO - The Black UpStart), Michael Walrond (Pastor - First Corinthian Baptist Church), Calvin Mackie (Channel ZerO) and Lupe Fiasco Rap Artist & Social Entrepreneur among others.
Award Honorees: Esi Eggleston Bracey (Executive Vice President and COO at Unilever), Devean George (Partner at CGG), Kevin Garnett (Partner at CGG) and Charles Johnson (Partner at CGG)
"I have a dream, that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character"
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 1963
Join us at Mosaic Genius - Children Of The Dream* to build a more sustainable economy for all! Nominations are open. Apply on the website to be invited.
https://www.mosaicgenius.com/events
*** Christal M. Jackson has had a fulfilling career serving in the social impact sector for nearly two decades. An EBONY magazine Future 30 Leaders of America, Christal's work in the social impact sector has garnered numerous awards and recognition. She is the author of Women of Color Pray: Voices of Strength, Faith, Healing, Hope, and Courage, and serves on multiple boards including Harlem Tech Fund, Howard University School of Divinity-Board of Visitors and Motown Museum of National Leadership Council. Learn more about Christal Jackson and Head & Heart Philanthropy at www.headandheartphilanthropy.com
Contact:
Andrea Alves
818-762-8353
andrea@jonesomalley.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mosaic-genius-2018-presents-children-of-the-dream---reclaiming-restoring--rebuilding-our-communities-300649930.html
SOURCE Mosaic Genius
Share this article