Mosaic Health Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Leader Doug Wenners as Chief Executive Officer

Appointment to drive expanded focus on patient experience, care delivery, and digital innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Health (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Doug Wenners, a seasoned healthcare leader with a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing organizations, as Chief Executive Officer. Doug will lead Mosaic Health into its next phase of growth, with a focus on expanding the Company's care delivery platform, continuing emphasis on high quality patient care, and deepening its investment in digital innovation. Clay Richards, who has led the Company since its 2024 formation, will continue to serve as Executive Chair and remain actively engaged in the business, working closely with Doug to ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum.

Doug brings a commitment to improving healthcare and has extensive experience across health plans, provider organizations, and value-based care models. Throughout his career, he has consistently focused on improving patient outcomes, ensuring care is more accessible, coordinated, and personalized, all while driving strong operational and financial performance.

Most recently, Doug served as an Operating Partner at Triple Aim Partners and Chairman and Interim CEO of firsthand Health, a peer-led care enablement company focused on individuals with serious mental illness. Prior to that, he was CEO of Grouper, where he led the rapid expansion of a platform designed to improve the health and well-being of seniors through social connection. He also previously served as co-founder and CEO of Prospero Health, a serious illness care provider that scaled across multiple markets before being acquired by UnitedHealth Group.

Earlier in his career, Doug served as CEO of Optum at Home at UnitedHealth Group and held senior leadership roles at Anthem, where he managed multi-billion-dollar business lines and led initiatives that helped shape early value-based payment models and provider partnerships.

"Doug's clarity of purpose, thoughtful leadership, and alignment with our values and culture make him the right leader to carry our mission forward," said Clay Richards, Executive Chair of Mosaic Health. "His vision for advancing patient-centered care, scaling our care delivery platform, and unlocking the full potential of our digital capabilities will be critical as we continue to redefine how people experience healthcare."

"I am deeply honored to lead Mosaic Health into our next chapter," said Doug Wenners. "Mosaic has built a strong foundation by bringing together care delivery and digital innovation in a way that can truly transform healthcare. I look forward to working with Clay and the entire team to expand access to high-quality care, strengthen our platform, and leverage digital technology to make that care more connected and personalized for every patient we serve."

About Mosaic Health

Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform focused on expanding access to comprehensive primary care for consumers with coverage across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. The Business Units which comprise Mosaic Health, including apree health, Millennium Physician Group, and CareMore Health, are multi-payer and serve nearly one million individuals across 19 states, providing them with access to high quality primary care, integrated care teams, personalized navigation, expanded digital access, and specialized services for higher-need populations. For more information, visit www.mosaichealth.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Powell

Corporate Communications Lead, Mosaic Health

[email protected]

(848) 228-0491

SOURCE Mosaic Health