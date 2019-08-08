Mosaic Lands New Retail Partnership with HP

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic, a best-in-class brand activation agency, announced today that it was selected by HP for a new retail partnership. The partnership expands Mosaic's relationship with HP from Canada exclusively to all of North America. Mosaic will provide on-site retail support for HP in thousands of retail locations across the U.S. with in-store sales representatives, community events, training and digital/social demand generation.

"HP's decision to expand our relationship to the U.S. is a testament of the great work our team has been doing for the past 10 years in Canada, and we're proud Mosaic is now the North American agency partner for all of HP's on-site retail sales support," said Brian Kava, President Retail Marketing, Mosaic. "Like HP, we are motivated to constantly evolve and forge ahead. Our team members have hit the ground running and are eager to bring HP's incredible technology that makes life better to as many people as possible."

HP joins Mosaic's impressive roster of clients, which includes brands like Google, Whirlpool, Microsoft, Oracle and Diet Coke. To learn more about Mosaic, visit www.mosaic.com.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a brand activation agency that delivers consumer experiences in store, online and in the community. Our purpose is to Make the World a Better Experience, and we do it by designing and executing integrated experiences that make brands more valuable In-Store, Online and in the Community. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com.

