Mosaic Microsystems Strengthens Technical staff with Materials Research Scientist Joshua Roys, Ph.D.

Oct. 3, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Microsystems, a dynamic manufacturing company in the semiconductor packaging industry, announces the addition of Joshua Roys Ph.D. as a Materials Scientist. Roys brings chemistry experience in electroplating and polymer systems.

Mosaic Microsystems, situated within the Eastman Business Park in Rochester, NY, is renowned for its rapid-paced and pioneering approach to semiconductor packaging. Through the application of thin glass technology, the company has achieved unprecedented breakthroughs in microelectronic and photonic interposers, fostering a reputation for excellence.

Joshua Roys joins Mosaic Microsystems as a Materials Research Scientist with a professional background in new electroplating technologies and data analysis.

As a material scientist at Mosaic, Roys will play a role in shaping the company's future. His responsibilities will span from development of new processes for via fill and RDLs and include interfacing with customers. Roys expertise will be instrumental in harmonizing processes, driving innovations to production quality, and addressing the diverse technical challenges presented by Mosaic's clientele – which ranges from commercial customers to government contracts.

"We are delighted to welcome Joshua to our exceptional team at Mosaic Microsystems," said David Levy R&D Director of Mosaic Microsystems. "His experience and technical acumen align seamlessly with our commitment to innovation and technical excellence. With Joshua's contributions we will deliver unique inventive solutions to meet our customer's needs."

About Mosaic Microsystems

Mosaic Microsystems is a microelectronics and photonics packaging company located in Rochester, NY focused on enabling glass and other thin substrates as a platform material for a range of microelectronics and photonics applications including interposers, RF/mmW, MEMS and sensor technologies. We are proud to serve a number of industries and support their business goals with our proprietary technology. For more information, please visit www.mosaicmicro.com.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Chris Mann Vice President of Business Development: [email protected] Phone: 585-298-0198

