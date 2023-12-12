Mosaic Microsystems Wins One Million Dollar Award in Defense Business Accelerator Microelectronics Challenge

Mosaic Microsystems

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Microsystems LLC proudly announces its success in winning a $1.0 million award as one of the competitors in the Defense Business Accelerator (DBX) Microelectronics Challenge. This strategic initiative, aimed at revolutionizing how the Department of Defense catalyzes commercial technology development, is both a significant milestone for Mosaic Microsystems and the start of an interesting new era in the broader defense technology landscape.

Mosaic Microsystems emerged as a finalist from a pool of over 270 applications, presenting their "Thin Glass Substrates for Advanced Microelectronics Packaging" solution at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit on November 28. A distinguished panel of industry, government, and investment experts evaluated the pitches, ultimately awarding seven winners a combined total of $10 million in funding.

The DBX Microelectronics Challenge, a new program fostering innovation within the Department of Defense, serves as a catalyst for industrial base growth and private investment stimulation. By prioritizing commercial technology development, the challenge aims to expedite solution development and enhance the longevity of suppliers, ushering in a new era of collaboration between industry, government, and investment sectors. https://www.uspae.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/231204-USPAE-Release-DBX-Awardees.pdf

The DBX challenge is a collaborative effort, merging the electronics industry expertise of the U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics (USPAE) and the Department of Defense's Manufacturing, Capability Expansion, and Investment Prioritization Directorate (MCEIP). Tactical support from Advanced Technology International (ATI), specifically the TechConnect division, further bolsters the challenge's impact on the selected winners and the broader community.

Mosaic Microsystems showcased their innovative thin glass technology for advanced microelectronics packaging. The applications span various domains, including RF, compute, integrated photonics, and biomedical devices. Mosaic is prototyping thin glass with multi-layer interconnects, along with copper-filled through-glass vias connecting front to back of the glass, and will rapidly move these to production for both defense and commercial industries.

"We are pleased to have been selected for this prestigious award," says Christine Whitman, CEO of Mosaic Microsystems. "The Defense Business Accelerator recognition validates our business strategy for expansion and underscores the critical role of Mosaic's glass technology."

About Mosaic Microsystems: Mosaic Microsystems is a pioneering microelectronics and photonics packaging company based in Rochester, NY. With a focus on thin glass as a platform material, Mosaic specializes interposers, RF/mmW, MEMS, and sensor technologies. The company takes pride in supporting various industries as well as defense, and aligning its proprietary technology with clients' business goals.

For more information, please visit www.mosaicmicro.com.

Media Contact:
Chris Mann
Vice President of Business Development
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 585-298-0198

