Mosaic Names Justine Greenwald Executive Creative Director

"I was drawn to Mosaic because of the incredible work they are doing. The most recent experiences they have created for Sephora/Sephoria, and for Michelob Ultra at SXSW reflect trendsetting work that is making a cultural impact. I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to build on Mosaic's success and momentum in live brand experiences," said Greenwald. "This role is the perfect blend of creativity and innovation. I'm looking forward to driving creativity in the work, innovation for the agency and building future leaders as we drive business growth for clients and for Mosaic."

Greenwald's impressive career spans multiple leadership roles in some of the world's largest and most prestigious agencies, including Geometry Global, Ogilvy and G2. She brings a wealth of expertise in creating memorable consumer experiences by identifying and capitalizing on market trends, leading and inspiring top creative talent and delivering award-worthy solutions for clients.

Most recently, Greenwald served as Geometry Global's Executive Creative Director, representing iconic clients such as Beam-Suntory, Kimberly-Clark and American Airlines. Under her leadership, the agency earned numerous awards, including recognition as Effie's Top 20 Most Effective Agencies in the world.

"We were looking for top talent to help us write the next chapter of Mosaic and bring to life our vision of making the world a better experience," said Alejandro Rodriguez Bas, President and CEO of Acosta, Mosaic's parent company. "Justine's diverse background across multiple marketing disciplines will breed more holistic thinking and creative execution tailored to the mediums that matter most for each campaign. Her client, team leadership and creative experience are the perfect complement to the Mosaic team."

Greenwald holds a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies from Syracuse University.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a brand activation agency that delivers consumer experiences in store, online and in the community. Our purpose is to Make the World a Better Experience and we do it by designing and executing integrated experiences that make brands more valuable In-Store, Online and in the Community. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com.

SOURCE Mosaic

Related Links

http://www.acosta.com

