Mosaic Names Nagaraju Bandaru as Chief Technology Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic, a leader in providing access to home improvement and solar financing solutions for homeowners, announced today that Nagaraju Bandaru has joined the executive team as chief technology officer. Bandaru brings more than 20 years of experience in scalable technology deployment in multiple industries and product segments, including most recently at Clarivate Analytics (formerly part of Thomson Reuters), where he served as vice president and CTO for the Brand Division.

In his new role at Mosaic, Bandaru leads the company's financial platform strategy and innovation, platform product management, technology development, enterprise applications, cybersecurity, and information technology. His core responsibilities include evaluating technical opportunities and risks and ensuring Mosaic's technology innovation maps to its customers' business and workflow needs by providing access to flexible and easy finance solutions for homeowners.

"Nagaraju brings incredible technology experience to our already talented leadership team and will have an immediate impact on Mosaic's transition into the next generation of home improvement and solar fintech," said Billy Parish, CEO and cofounder of Mosaic. "Mosaic's ability to provide a best-in-class experience for solar installers, home improvement contractors and the homeowners they serve depends on having an unsurpassed lending platform. Nagaraju's deep background and skill set is going to take us to that next level."

Bandaru has 20 years of experience in technology and product innovation, architecture, product delivery and operations. Prior to his role at Clarivate, Bandaru led product development and QuickBooks integration strategy for Demandforce division, a $100 million business focused on small business marketing solutions at Intuit. An entrepreneurial technology leader, he has delivered successful outcomes for startups, private equity, and large public companies by creating technology vision, strategy, and roadmaps—including cofounding BooRah Inc. (acquired by Intuit in 2009). Bandaru is the recipient of multiple awards and holds four patents.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to help transform Mosaic's core capabilities and leverage commonalities across our home improvement and solar platforms," said Bandaru. "I'm looking forward to further deepening the software integration with our partners and creating an elegant and intuitive point-of-sale experience for the customer."

Bandaru's appointment follows the news of Mosaic's strategic home solar loan origination partnership with SunTrust Bank that will foster the growth of the installation of solar energy systems, batteries and related clean energy solutions for homeowners across the United States. Earlier this year, the company rolled out its PowerSwitch 6 suite of home solar loans to its installation partners. The PowerSwitch 6 offering bundles together new features and loan structures designed to improve solar installers' cash flow, streamline processing and lower installers' customer acquisition costs.

About Mosaic

Mosaic makes financing solutions for solar and solar plus energy storage systems and other home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing the simplest borrower experience in the industry. Customers are referred by home improvement contractors and approved solar installers and can be pre-approved instantly for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. For our network of hundreds of home improvement contractors and solar installers, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped nearly 100,000 households go solar with financing solutions. For more information, visit joinmosaic.com.

SOURCE Mosaic

Related Links

http://www.joinmosaic.com

