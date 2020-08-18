Mosaic North America Names Bill Haveron Group Shopper Marketing Director

"As we continue to grow our shopper marketing practice, we are adding talent that will support our evolution to a fully integrated omni-experience agency. An industry veteran with a passion for commerce, measurement and retail, Bill was the perfect choice to be our team lead and my day-to-day business partner; we are ecstatic to have him join Mosaic. His understanding of the ever-changing shopper landscape will be essential as we continue to grow and elevate our offering," says Lee Esmond, Senior Vice President – U.S. Shopper, Experiential and Retail Marketing at Mosaic North America.

A strategic marketing professional with more than 25 years of CPG marketing and sales experience, Haveron has worked with Fortune 500 clients across a variety of industries and channels. His past clients include Mondelez, Kraft-Heinz, Nestle, ConAgra, General Mills and McCormick. Prior to launching his shopper marketing career, Bill spent his early years working in retail sales in the Northeast with Nestle's Frozen division as well as Acosta, Mosaic North America's parent company.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Lee and the Mosaic Shopper team to support the great work already coming out of the agency and ensure that other clients have a chance to work with a multi-talented and passionate group of people who care as much about growing their business as they do," says Haveron. "I am also excited to partner with Acosta, as the industry leader in sales and marketing with expertise in retail management and intelligence to bring strategic, shopper-centric solutions to our clients. This role is an ideal combination of my career experience that started with Nestle Frozen & Refrigerated, continued with Acosta and has culminated in my passionate support for the discipline of shopper marketing over the last 18 years."

Based in Chicago, Bill holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Food Marketing from Cornell University, and has led and contributed to numerous award-winning shopper campaigns throughout his career.

