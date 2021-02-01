Mosaic North America Names Jason Dubroy Canadian Commerce Marketing and Retail Lead

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American integrated marketing agency Mosaic has named Jason Dubroy Senior Vice President, Commerce and Experience.

Dubroy will work with the North American retail and shopper marketing team, developing digitally driven, integrated commerce programs that build brands and drive business results for Mosaic's clients. Additionally, he will play a key role in agency leadership, operations and new business development. His hiring signals Mosaic's commitment to innovation and growth, expanding its already strong digital offering.

"A well-respected thought leader within the industry, Jason exemplifies innovation in retail and shopper marketing. His digital expertise will help our teams further deliver on our mission of building brands in dimension, we are thrilled to have him join Mosaic," says Sub Nijjar, President of Mosaic Canada, to whom Dubroy will report.

Dubroy joins Mosaic from TracyLocke Canada, where he specialized in commerce marketing strategy and retail transformation through technology, creativity and media innovation. He began his career client-side at the Quaker Oats Company of Canada and worked in progressive positions at a number of leading agencies focusing on omnichannel, retail and experience marketing for clients including PepsiCo, Nestle, Adidas, Apple, KraftHeinz, Microsoft, Rogers Communications, Molson-Coors, BACARDÍ, and Universal Studios.

"I am delighted to be joining Mosaic. There is no question that this is the year where what's considered an 'experience' will be completely redefined. The ability to intrinsically link commerce to experience, informed by data and manifested with breakthrough creative, will characterize how shoppers engage with brands for years to come," says Dubroy. "Very few agencies are set up to understand this, and even fewer have the scale and scope to lead the agenda. Mosaic has all the right magic: a uniquely modern approach, first-party data, groundbreaking creative, digital nativity, incredible clients, and a holistic view of what the future of experience can be."

One of Canada's most prominent experts in retail and omnichannel marketing, Dubroy founded the Canadian Shopper Marketing Forum, has previously hosted the Shopper Innovation Awards and served as a judge for many industry awards, including the Effies.

