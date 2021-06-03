Mosaic Raises $4mn to Drive AI-Powered Resource Management

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic announced today it has raised $4mn to drive its AI-powered SaaS platform that is modernizing resource management. Mosaic helps project-based companies maximize the efficiency of their workforce by automating the planning, management, and tracking of time - their most valuable resource. Its patented AI suggests projects for people to work on, puts together project teams based on skills and other data points, and automatically updates work plans as things change.

Founder John Meyer previously founded an architecture and engineering firm, where he felt the acute pain of trying to plan the company's growing workload without clear visibility into the business. He found that traditional spreadsheets and ERP solutions weren't flexible enough to efficiently and accurately plan projects. Mosaic offers a modern solution driven by integrations with financial and project management software and provides a full picture of what's going on inside the company, with dozens of visual reports including workload, utilization, variance, cost, and profitability.

Led by Las Olas Venture Capital, with participation from Ocean Azul Partners, ff Venture Capital, Tensility Venture Partners, and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, the round of funding will allow Mosaic to expand its data science capabilities and provide all companies with visibility into their workforce. "We are excited about partnering with Mosaic. After interviewing customers, we were blown away by their love for the product. It is truly solving a major issue for these services firms that is unmet in the market today," said LOVC Founding Partner Mark Volchek.

Press inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

SOURCE Mosaic

Related Links

www.mosaicapp.com

