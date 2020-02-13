Mosaic Services in Texas Completes Transition to Caregiver Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to better capture opportunities to grow in other states, Mosaic (http://www.mosaicinfo.com), a Nebraska-based provider of personalized services to more than 3,700 people with diverse needs in 10 states, transitioned its Texas services to Caregiver Inc. (http://www.cg-idd.com), a Texas-based provider, effective Feb. 10, 2020. The transaction was facilitated by VERTESS (http://www.vertess.com), a leading healthcare Mergers + Acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm.



"Our 'Real life. Real possibilities.' strategic roadmap positions Mosaic to grow substantially over the next five years," said Linda Timmons, Mosaic President and CEO. "Our whole-person healthcare model puts people at the center of everything we do. The funding and regulatory model in Texas is no longer a fit with our vision for services."



Mosaic has been in active acquisition and growth mode for several years, acquiring providers in Kansas, Iowa, Arizona and Nebraska. The organization has also expanded its lines of service, adding in-home supports for seniors and others with diverse needs, behavioral and autism-specific services, and managing dramatic growth in its host home service, Mosaic at Home.

"At the heart of this transaction was the desire to provide the best possible resources for the people in Texas. Mosaic and Caregiver were committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all of the clients affected," noted Rachel Boynton, VERTESS Managing Director.



With Mosaic's history in the state, leaving Texas services was a difficult, but necessary decision, Timmons said, in order for the organization to move forward.



"We were one of the first providers invited into Texas more than 35 years ago to start community-based services there. We appreciate the partnerships we've built there with civic groups, churches, donors and other providers, which have all enriched our services in the state."

About VERTESS

VERTESS is a healthcare-focused Mergers + Acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm with expertise spanning diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

VERTESS is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, with additional offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, and Orlando. For more information, visit www.vertess.com.

