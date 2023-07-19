Mosaic Tile Market to grow by USD 8,137.66 million from 2022 to 2027|Booming flooring industry drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mosaic tile market size is estimated to increase by USD 8,137.66 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.05%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mosaic Tile Market 2023-2027

Global Mosaic tile market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global mosaic tile market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer mosaic tile in the market are ABK Group Industrie Ceramiche Spa, Casalgrande Padana Spa, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa, CERAMICHE CAESAR Spa, Cooperativa Ceramica dImola SC, FLORIM S.P.A. SB, GranitiFiandre Spa, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Guangdong Jiamei Ceramics Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Nobel Ceramics Co. Ltd., INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE PIEMME Spa, Interceramic Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Mohawk Industries Inc., Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., PBG S.A., RAK Ceramics PJSC, SCG Ceramics Public Co. Ltd., and Victoria Plc and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Cooperativa Ceramica dImola SC - The company offers mosaic tile through its brand Imola.

Casalgrande Padana Spa - The company offers mosaic tiles such as Casalgrande Padana nature mosaic tiles.

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa - The company offers mosaic tiles such as Venti boost porcelain tiles.

Mosaic Tile Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Non-residential and Residential), type (Mosaic floor tiles, Mosaic wall tiles, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the non-residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mosaic tiles are widely utilized in various commercial buildings such as offices, hospitals, educational institutions, retail stores, and malls. Since these commercial spaces are typically rented, permanent modifications to the building by tenants are not feasible. The demand for mosaic tiles, particularly for interior applications in commercial buildings, is particularly high in developing countries like India . As a result, the growth of the commercial building construction sector in these countries will drive the overall growth of the global mosaic tile market during the forecast period. In India , the rapid expansion of service sectors such as information technology (IT) and telecommunications, coupled with the outsourcing of services by multinational businesses, has led to increased demand for office spaces in metropolitan cities. Consequently, India has emerged as a preferred destination for commercial real estate investments, with significant investments being made in office and retail spaces, as well as the hospitality sector. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mosaic tile market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mosaic tile market.

APAC is estimated to account for 37% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In 2020, APAC emerged as the dominant region in the global mosaic tile market, primarily due to the surge in construction activities across the region. The construction industry in APAC is projected to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period. India and China play a crucial role in driving the construction market's revenue in the region. India's construction market is expected to become the world's third-largest by 2030, while the Chinese government plans to invest over USD 1 trillion in urban infrastructure projects by the same year. Additionally, the rising income levels of the middle-class population and rapid urbanization have led to a higher demand for both residential and non-residential buildings in these countries. This increased demand has fueled the growth of the regional market, as mosaic tiles are currently the most preferred choice in countries like India and China .

Mosaic Tile Market – Market Dynamics

Key Mosaic Tile Market Driver

The booming flooring industry is a major factor notably driving market growth. Globally, the demand for floor coverings is on the rise, driven by increased infrastructural and construction activities. Mosaic tiles, known for their performance, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, are gaining popularity in the adoption of hard surface flooring. The global flooring market is anticipated to experience growth, supported by rising personal disposable income, enabling homeowners and businesses to afford higher-quality products. Mosaic tiles are preferred by consumers due to their stain and water resistance, eco-friendly properties, and durability. They excel in high humidity conditions and require easy maintenance, resulting in an extended service life. Additionally, the versatility of mosaic tiles allows them to be utilized in various interior and exterior applications. As the global flooring market is projected to exceed USD 382 billion by 2025, the demand for mosaic flooring is expected to follow suit. These factors will have a significant impact on the global market during the forecast period.

Significant Mosaic Tile Market Trend

The increased investment in the development of infrastructure is an emerging trend supporting market growth. The global construction industry is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in emerging countries like India, China, and Brazil. These countries are investing heavily in residential homes to cater to the increasing urbanization and the demand for better lifestyles and amenities. By the end of 2030, the global construction industry is projected to grow by more than 80%, with revenues surpassing USD 15 trillion. Mosaic materials find wide applications in commercial and industrial building projects, including mosaic tiles, bricks, roof tiles, pipes, sanitary ware, and fine art. These materials offer effective noise reduction and cost-efficiency compared to other alternatives. The escalating demand for infrastructure projects is expected to be a driving force behind the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Mosaic Tile Market Challenge

The rising cost of raw materials is a major challenge hindering market growth. The manufacturing process of mosaic tiles requires a significant amount of energy, making it an energy-intensive process. The industry faces challenges related to power, gas, and transportation costs, which impact its overall operations. Ensuring a consistent and affordable supply of power and fuel is crucial for the growth of the mosaic tiles industry. Raw material prices, such as stone, porcelain, and glass, exhibit high volatility, posing additional challenges for manufacturers. Fluctuating raw material prices increase the capital investments required for manufacturing mosaic tiles, leading to instability in the supply chain. This volatility makes it challenging for manufacturers to sustain themselves in the competitive mosaic tile market. Consequently, the demand for mosaic tiles from the construction industry may be affected, thereby hindering the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Mosaic Tile Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mosaic tile market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the mosaic tile market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mosaic tile market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mosaic tile market vendors

The ceramic tiles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 37,011.59 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and non-residential), product (ceramic floor tiles, ceramic wall tiles, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The booming flooring industry is notably driving market growth.

The ceramic tiles market in Poland is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,822.96 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (ceramic floor tiles, ceramic wall tiles, and others) and End-user (commercial and residential) and geography (Poland). This report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (ceramic floor tiles, ceramic wall tiles, and others) and End-user (commercial and residential) and geography in Poland.

Mosaic Tile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.137.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABK Group Industrie Ceramiche Spa, Casalgrande Padana Spa, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa, CERAMICHE CAESAR Spa, Cooperativa Ceramica dImola SC, FLORIM S.P.A. SB, GranitiFiandre Spa, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Guangdong Jiamei Ceramics Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Nobel Ceramics Co. Ltd., INDUSTRIE CERAMICHE PIEMME Spa, Interceramic Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Mohawk Industries Inc., Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., PBG S.A., RAK Ceramics PJSC, SCG Ceramics Public Co. Ltd., and Victoria Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mosaic tile market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global mosaic tile market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Mosaic floor tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Mosaic floor tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Mosaic floor tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Mosaic floor tiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Mosaic floor tiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mosaic wall tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Mosaic wall tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mosaic wall tiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Mosaic wall tiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mosaic wall tiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Casalgrande Padana Spa

Exhibit 112: Casalgrande Padana Spa - Overview



Exhibit 113: Casalgrande Padana Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Casalgrande Padana Spa - Key offerings

12.4 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa

Exhibit 115: Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa - Key offerings

12.5 Cooperativa Ceramica dImola SC

Exhibit 118: Cooperativa Ceramica dImola SC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Cooperativa Ceramica dImola SC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Cooperativa Ceramica dImola SC - Key offerings

12.6 FLORIM S.P.A. SB

Exhibit 121: FLORIM S.P.A. SB - Overview



Exhibit 122: FLORIM S.P.A. SB - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: FLORIM S.P.A. SB - Key offerings

12.7 GranitiFiandre Spa

Exhibit 124: GranitiFiandre Spa - Overview



Exhibit 125: GranitiFiandre Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: GranitiFiandre Spa - Key offerings

12.8 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV

Exhibit 127: Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.9 Guangdong Jiamei Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Guangdong Jiamei Ceramics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Guangdong Jiamei Ceramics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Guangdong Jiamei Ceramics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Interceramic Inc.

Exhibit 134: Interceramic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Interceramic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Interceramic Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Mohawk Industries Inc.

Exhibit 140: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU

Exhibit 144: Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU - Overview



Exhibit 145: Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Pamesa Ceramica Compactto SLU - Key offerings

12.14 Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

Exhibit 147: Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A. - Key offerings

12.15 RAK Ceramics PJSC

Exhibit 150: RAK Ceramics PJSC - Overview



Exhibit 151: RAK Ceramics PJSC - Business segments



Exhibit 152: RAK Ceramics PJSC - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: RAK Ceramics PJSC - Segment focus

12.16 SCG Ceramics Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: SCG Ceramics Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: SCG Ceramics Public Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: SCG Ceramics Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Victoria Plc

Exhibit 157: Victoria Plc - Overview



Exhibit 158: Victoria Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Victoria Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Victoria Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

