Mosaic451 Named to the Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Awards Short List

PHOENIX, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic451, a bespoke cybersecurity services provider and consultancy, today announced that Channel Partners, has recognized Mosaic451 for earning its place on the Excellence in Digital Services Awards short list. The newest award program recognizes standouts in various aspects of channel services and digital transformation.

The Channel Partners editorial team, with help from their Advisory Board, selects Channel Partners Excellence in Digital Services Award winners each spring. The 2019 awards ceremony will be held during their industry-leading Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 9-12, 2019, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The awards are open only to channel partners — agents, VARs, dealers, SIs, MSPs, consultants and other partner firms. Suppliers, master agents and distributors are not eligible; however, they encourage them to make partners aware of the awards.

Founded in 2011, Mosaic451 offers a unique blend of deep technological experience and operational discipline. Mosaic451 protects and maintains critical infrastructure for Energy, Finance, Education and the U.S. Government.

Focused on the triad of "people, process and technology", Mosaic451 offers its clients security services combining the best in advanced technology and personnel representing decades of experience in various cybersecurity, military and IT fields. Mosaic451 recognizes that while adoption of advanced and emerging technology is an important part of sound security strategy, no amount of technology can secure an environment without a strong foundation of smart, experienced, operationally minded humans to design, operate and optimize the technology. Mosaic451's Hybrid™ solution combines 24/7 off-site monitoring with dedicated on-site personnel that act as a full security operations team to provide the most comprehensive level of information security.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Channel Partners for our commitment to the work we do, and the people we serve," said Cat Baker, Principal of Mosaic451. "We are dedicated to providing superior security services by combining the best technology with the deep industry knowledge of our engineers and analysts to create tailored solutions for each client."

Mosaic451 has won numerous awards and been featured in InformationWeek/Dark Reading, USA Today, Harvard Business Review, CRN, Inc. Magazine, CIO.com, The Next Web and dozens of other media outlets.

About Channel Partners

For more than 25 years, Channel Partners has been the undisputed leader in providing news, analysis and education to the indirect sales channels serving the business technology and communications industry. In addition, Channel Partners online delivers a constant content stream of unique and breaking industry news, feature articles and premium downloadable content. As official media of Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution, Channel Partners is the market leader that channel professionals turn to first.

About Mosaic451

Headquartered in Arizona, Mosaic451 is a bespoke cybersecurity service provider and consultancy with expertise in building, operating and defending some of the most highly secure networks in North America. Its Mosaic Hybrid™ is an industry first solution, providing monitoring service through its operations centers as well as specialized staff onsite during business hours to work alongside clients' in-house technology and security staff. This hybrid model gives Mosaic451 the unique ability to empower security analysts to provide advanced data analysis and determine threat vectors, threat actors and intelligent root causes for every incident. Mosaic451 aggregates and empowers intelligent humans in the service of information security and IT operations excellence for our clients. For more information, visit www.mosaic451.com .

