Mosaic451 Voted One of the Top 10 Cybersecurity Firms by Ranking Arizona

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic 451, a bespoke cybersecurity services provider and consultancy, today announced it was voted one of the top 10 cybersecurity firms in the state by Ranking Arizona, the largest business opinion poll in Arizona.

Ranking Arizona is an annual publication of top-ranked Arizona companies across various industry categories. The ranks are determined by public votes on their website. Over a million votes are cast annually by the general public on their vote site, which hosts close to 15,000 participating Arizona businesses. The votes are tallied, categories are produced, and the final product is a 500+ page publication released in early March.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Arizona, Mosaic451 offers a unique blend of deep technological experience and operational discipline. Mosaic451 protects and maintains critical infrastructure for Energy, Finance, Education and the U.S. Government.

Focused on the triad of "people, process and technology," Mosaic451 offers its clients security services combining the best in advanced technology and personnel representing decades of experience in various cybersecurity, military and IT fields. Mosaic451 recognizes that while adoption of advanced and emerging technology is an important part of sound security strategy, no amount of technology can secure an environment without a strong foundation of smart, experienced, operationally minded humans to design, operate and optimize the technology.

Mosaic451's Hybrid™ solution combines 24/7 off-site monitoring with dedicated on-site personnel that act as a full security operations team to provide the most comprehensive level of information security.

"It is a great honor to receive recognition from the community we strive to serve," said Cat Baker, Principal of Mosaic451. "We're grateful for this wonderful validation and we will continue to operate at the highest level for the companies and people we protect."

Mosaic451 has won numerous awards and been featured in InformationWeek/Dark Reading, USA Today, Harvard Business Review, CRN, Inc. Magazine, CIO.com, The Next Web and dozens of other media outlets.

The 2019 Ranking Arizona issue will be available on March 2019. For more information, please visit https://azbigmedia.com/

About Mosaic451

Headquartered in Arizona, Mosaic451 is a bespoke cybersecurity service provider and consultancy with expertise in building, operating and defending some of the most highly secure networks in North America. Its Mosaic Hybrid™ is an industry first solution, providing monitoring service through its operations centers as well as specialized staff onsite during business hours to work alongside clients' in-house technology and security staff. This hybrid model gives Mosaic451 the unique ability to empower security analysts to provide advanced data analysis and determine threat vectors, threat actors and intelligent root causes for every incident. Mosaic451 aggregates and empowers intelligent humans in the service of information security and IT operations excellence for our clients. For more information, visit www.mosaic451.com .

