MOSCOT Opens at 555 Sixth Avenue

Their newest store has floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows directly on 6th Avenue and the space incorporates MOSCOT's classic design elements which begins with the tin ceilings that add a reflective glow to the space (a feature in every MOSCOT store). Other distinctive design elements include the Peg and Groove throne chairs and their custom-crafted "Fan-do-liers," which illuminate and fan customers. The vintage "Fig Trays" to hold the glasses pay homage to Grandpa Sol, 2nd Generation, who repurposed wooden trays used to package figs as optical trays back in the 1930s.

"We are excited that MOSCOT chose to relocate to 555 Sixth Avenue from their Union Square shop," said Ofer Yardeni CEO and chairman of Stonehenge NYC. "This unique store and luxury brand is the perfect addition to the Stonehenge NYC retail portfolio."

"Great Grandpa Hyman (MOSCOT founder) started with humble beginnings, selling eyeglasses from a pushcart along Orchard Street at the beginning of the twentieth century," said fourth-generation MOSCOT and CEO, Dr. Harvey Moscot. "We are continuing this tradition of pushing our cart in a twenty-first century way and are excited to join Stonehenge NYC in our newest location."

MOSCOT is open Monday – Friday 10:00am to 7:00pm; Saturday 10:30am to 6:00pm; and Sunday 12:00pm to 6:00pm.

To view the MOSCOT space, visit: https://shm.nyc/Moscot-101W15

About Stonehenge NYC

Stonehenge NYC and its affiliated companies is a vertically integrated, private real estate group with expertise in investment management, property management, development, design, construction and leasing. Stonehenge, together with its investment partners, owns and manages a portfolio of properties in Manhattan valued at approximately $2.1 billion. The portfolio is comprised of 18 income-producing properties with 2,400 apartments representing 2.5 million square feet of prime real estate. Stonehenge is recognized for its above-and-beyond customer service platform and five-star lifestyle programming. More information can be found at: www.stonehengenyc.com

About Moscot

MOSCOT is a New York City institution renowned worldwide for its iconic eyewear — The MOSCOT Originals and MOSCOT Spirit Collections. MOSCOT infuses its unmistakably refined, downtown aesthetic with over 100 years of eyewear expertise and unparalleled craftsmanship to create its timeless eyewear. While now recognized as a global fashion brand, MOSCOT remains, at heart, a neighborhood optical shop.

MOSCOT has four Manhattan locations - including the recently opened Chelsea Market shop, one on the familial streets of Brooklyn, the new 6th Avenue shop in Union Square, and its famed location on Orchard Street. To shop at MOSCOT is to have a distinctively New York, cultural experience in an historic setting. Here, traditional, old-world charm unites with contemporary tastes, and a dash of Lower East Side personality.

