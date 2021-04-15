Moscow Cargo LLC Presents Solutions at the TransRussia 2021 Exhibition

MOSCOW, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moscow Cargo, the cargo operator at Sheremetyevo International Airport, gave a presentation on changes in the air transport market at the TransRussia International Exhibition of Transportation and Logistics Services, Warehouse Equipment and Technologies, which took place on April 12-14.

The event gathers professionals in cargo shipping and freight forwarding, thermal handling in air and sea ports, integrated logistics services and customs clearance, and warehouse solutions.

The significant changes in global logistics over the past year, and the need to discuss key issues and tasks of the industry in the format of live communication, explain the increased interest of the audience to the business program of the event.

A representative of Moscow Cargo LLC was invited to make a presentation at the session titled "Post-Covid Transformation of the Air Cargo Transportation Market." The participants discussed some of the most pressing issues of the industry: the growth in demand for air cargo transportation at time of a continuing shortage of carrying capacity, the unique requirements of COVID vaccine transportation and handling of eCommerce cargo, including readiness to ensure compliance with additional FCS requirements for servicing eCommerce shipments.

Special attention was paid to successful cooperation with express carriers. Thanks to the active development of the CBX Express project, the volume of cross-border shipments processed by the Moscow Cargo terminal in 2020 increased by more than 2.5 times.

The participants were interested in Moscow Cargo's experience servicing the Sputnik V vaccine, given the high priority of arranging air transportation for COVID vaccines, and they discussed the specific requirements for processing vaccine shipments and the practical solutions Moscow Cargo had developed for regular handling of Sputnik V batches.

In the first quarter of 2021, the terminal handled the shipment of more than 200 tons of the drug in Russia and abroad.

Moscow Cargo LLC is the largest Russian cargo operator, with a share of the total cargo turnover of the Moscow aviation hub exceeding 45%.

TransRussia is a major specialized exhibition in Russia for transportation and logistics services. More than 200 companies from 23 countries took part in the 25th anniversary exhibition in 2021. This year, the TransRussia Congress brought together participants from six industry conferences and two new content platforms. For the first time, the organizers singled out cargo transportation by air in a separate session, "Post-Covid Transformation of the Air Cargo Transportation Market." The session was devoted to the discussion of major trends and the joint search for solutions to complex challenges facing the market participants in the new realities.

The speakers at the session were representatives of leading air cargo transportation companies: top managers of Russian Postal Services, AirBridgeCargo Airline, Moscow Cargo Aviation terminal, DHL Global Forwarding, logistics operator of express delivery service Boxberry and others.

Moscow Cargo LLC is a modern high-tech aviation cargo terminal and the main cargo operator of Sheremetyevo International Airport. Today the Moscow Cargo terminal with a total area of 42,300 square meters, designed to handle 380 thousand tons of cargo per year, is the largest in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe and has no analogues in Russia in terms of equipment. High-tech equipment and production facilities for handling special categories of goods allow Moscow Cargo LLC to effectively handle all types of cargo without restrictions.

