Moscow Cargo LLC Shares Experience Handling Sensitive Cargo at NETWORK CARGO ONLINE

MOSCOW, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moscow Cargo LLC took part in the international online forum for the development of cargo routes NETWORK CARGO ONLINE on August 25-26. The forum was initiated by the Center for Strategic Research in Civil Aviation (CSR CA), one of the largest organizers of professional aviation events.

The forum, held on the EURASIAN.NETWORK online platform, brought together leading Russian and foreign industry experts: representatives of state regulatory bodies and senior managers of airlines, airports, handling agents and other companies involved in air cargo transportation.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues related to the impact of the pandemic on the aviation business, including forecasts for the restoration of air traffic on international passenger routes, the dynamics of cargo turnover and the prospects for the development of supply chains in the context of COVID-19.

One of the key topics was the industry's readiness to handle temperature-sensitive cargo, primarily pharmaceuticals. According to the international agency WorldACD, medical and pharmaceutical goods were the only category of cargo for which there was an increase in air transportation volumes in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019.This trend was due to a sharp increase in demand and the need for prompt deliveries of medical goods, mainly personal protection equipment and ventilators to the regions impacted by the coronavirus.

The logistics industry is now preparing to transport and store the COVID-19 vaccine. Taking into account that the expected temperature stability of the vaccine will be +2 + 8° C, the primary burden will be on the air transport industry, whose share of the global volume of cargo transportation in the cold chain system, according to experts, exceeded 70% even before the pandemic.

In this regard, the participants were particularly interested in the remarks of Elena Konkina, Commercial Director of Moscow Cargo LLC, invited by the conference organizers as the keynote speaker for the panel discussion "Air cargo industry in a new reality. Development of cargo terminals". In her remarks, Ms. Konkina discussed the requirements of the market for modern terminal infrastructure and the quality of TTSP (time & temperature sensitive products) cargo handling, and how the largest cargo terminal in Russia manages to ensure compliance with all the conditions of the "cold chain" and withstand strict temporary standards for ground handling of pharmaceutical cargo.

Moscow Cargo LLC is a modern high-tech cargo aviation terminal and the main handling operator of Sheremetyevo International Airport, which serves 72.5% of the airport's cargo and postal turnover.

Today, the Moscow Cargo terminal has a total area of 42,300 m², designed to handle 380 thousand tons of cargo per year. It is the largest in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe, and has no analogues in Russia in terms of technical equipment. High-tech equipment and production facilities for handling special categories of goods allow Moscow Cargo LLC to efficiently service all types of cargo without restrictions.

In 2019, the Moscow Cargo terminal handled over 275,000 tons of cargo and mail, an increase of 12%, which is significantly higher than both the national indicators and the average indicators of the global air cargo market.

