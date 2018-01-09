Moscow Opens the Doors of the Mysterious World of Blockchain, ICO and Cryptocurrency as CRYPTO EXPO MOSCOW Goes Live in May 2018

MOSCOW, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The mysterious world of blockchain, Bitcoins, ICO is opening its doors for visitors as Crypto EXPO Moscow goes live on May 22, 2018. One more outstanding show organized by FINEXPO is going to take place and promises to become an absolute success as crypto world extremely gained its popularity in Russia lately.

Crypto EXPO Moscow is planning to welcome about 50 speakers and over 1,500 attendees from Russia and the rest of the world. The amazing show is going to be filled with exhibitor spaces, bars and seminar halls where everyone will get an opportunity not only to build their network but explore the phenomena of crypto world itself and get more concrete and detailed information.

The one-day event will include not only large exhibition, panels and diversity of discussions but entertaining, lucky draws, fantastic prizes, live performances and AfterParty as well.

Meetings with the best crypto experts and leading ICO/BTC companies are the unique opportunity for every visitor. The diversity of topics in the seminar halls is quite impressive and includes ICO and White Paper projects, digital AD, PR and marketing in blockchain, ICO due diligence, global capital markets, blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency future in Russia and abroad, etc.

Crypto EXPO Moscow has become one of the most attractive crypto shows – the best way to build business connections and widen crypto knowledge. To become a part of this experience, complete the registration procedure on the official website. Each registered user will be provided with access to the world of trading.

Organizer of this show is FINEXPO - first and most influential financial event and fair producing company in the world since 2002 and its history of organized events counts over 30,000 traders, investors and financial advisors with more than 3,000 financial companies, brokers and banks. (Crypto Expo Asia, Crypto Expo Moscow, Forex & Money Expo, Traders Fair & Traders Awards, Money Fair Hong Kong, Financial Expo, Investors Expo and more).

