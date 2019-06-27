Moseley Architects Named Top Firm for Education in Mid-Atlantic

RICHMOND, Va., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering News Record's latest rankings list Moseley Architects first among Mid-Atlantic design firms in the education sector. Published in ENRMidAtlantic's July 17 edition, the "Top Design Firms" survey calculates rankings based on reported revenue in 2018. According to this survey, Moseley Architects is among 115 firms whose combined regional revenue from 2018 totals $5.9 billion.

This report marks Moseley Architects' continued ascent in industry rankings of design firms who specialize in architecture for education clients. In Building Design & Construction's 2018 "Giants 300 Report," Moseley Architects climbed from 35th in the previous year to 15th for university architecture; it also maintained its position as 12th for K-12 school architecture.

"We greatly appreciate this recognition from ENR because it validates our firm's commitment as a trusted partner to public school systems as well as colleges and universities," says Stewart D. Roberson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Moseley Architects. "Our dedicated team of planners, designers, architects, and engineers strive to create inspiring learning environments. Nothing gives our education team greater satisfaction than working alongside professionals who dedicate their lives to learning."

Now in its 50th year of operation, Moseley Architects has completed:

Nearly 300 elementary school projects

More than 130 middle school projects

More than 150 high school projects

More than 175 collegiate projects

The firm serves more than 100 school systems and more than 40 colleges and universities.

