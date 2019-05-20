Moseley Architects Relocates Charlotte Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moseley Architects' Charlotte office has relocated to a new space in The Hub, a six-story office building in south Charlotte's Waverly development.

The move follows a period of significant growth for the Charlotte team, which previously operated out of the Gibson Building on North Community House Road since 2005. In recent years, the Charlotte office has expanded its in-house engineering capabilities and construction administration staff, creating a need for additional space. At 10,400 square feet, the new location accommodates 54 people in an open and collaborative environment.

"It is particularly gratifying to see how excited our colleagues are about the move," said Moseley Architects K-12 sector leader Bill Laughlin. "It was a very collaborative process. From design through construction and move-in, it has truly been a team effort."

In addition to LEED certification, which recognizes environmentally friendly building practices, the firm is also seeking WELL certification, a standard for building features that advance human health and wellness. Employees will enjoy a variety of nearby amenities, sweeping views and a central and accessible location.

"I know this new space will positively impact the lives of our talented team members, who dedicate their time and commitment each day to serving our clients," said Laughlin. "In fact, we have dubbed our open kitchen and collaboration area the Family Room. We look forward to building shared memories here for years to come."

Moseley Architects' new address is 6210 Ardrey Kell Road - The Hub at Waverly, Suite 425, Charlotte, NC 28277.

About Moseley Architects

Moseley Architects provides comprehensive architecture, engineering, interior design, high-performance design, and construction administration services to clients worldwide. In a multi-disciplinary studio setting, they strive to enrich communities by collaborating with local governments, public schools, colleges and universities, correction institutions, and senior living clients. Founded in 1969 in Richmond, Virginia, Moseley Architects' footprint includes offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

CONTACT:

Lisa Demmel

ldemmel@moseleyarchitects.com

SOURCE Moseley Architects

Related Links

http://www.moseleyarchitects.com

